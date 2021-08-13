Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have confirmed the club-record signing of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has signed a five-year deal and returns to Stamford Bridge after Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel convinced him to make the switch this summer.

Lukaku has established himself as one of Europe's best out-and-out strikers following a barnstorming season with the Nerazzurri.

Antonio Conte's side clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years, with Lukaku earning a place in the WhoScored Team of the Season 2020/21 as a result.

The 28-year-old will continue to train on his own away from the rest of the squad at Cobham as he wraps up his period of isolation but admits he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku told the club's official website: "I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club.

"It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

Transfer News LIVE: Man City ready to pay £127m for Kane, Chelsea announce Lukaku

1 of 12 How many games did Romelu Lukaku play at Euro 2020 for Belgium? 3 5 6 2

Chelsea fans are sure to be delighted by the capture after being forced to painfully sit and watch Timo Werner squander chance after chance last season and will now be hoping that Lukaku can avoid a similar fate.

And this video montage of Lukaku's greatest moments at the San Siro has recently gone viral, with fans speculating about his eventual link-up with the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Twitter user @ManJairus wrote in reply: "Worth every penny, give Chelsea the Premier League already."

While @_shemaiahsam also tweeted: "His physical presence, Werner's pace and Kai's composure."

And a third fan added: "Absolute monster. He's going to be class with Havertz and Pulisic."

Read more: Chelsea: Reece James trolled Villarreal fans straight after winning UEFA Super Cup

News Now - Sport News