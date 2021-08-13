Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There haven't been many midfielders in history who can lay claim to being superior to Andres Iniesta.

In his prime at Barcelona, the Spanish magician made the professional game look like a walk in the park and it was a joy watching him weave his magic.

Iniesta was never a player who would score goals for fun or contribute close to 20 assists in a season, but what he produced on the pitch in his peak years is almost impossible to replicate.

'El Illusionista' used to glide around the pitch at Camp Nou, kickstarting attacks from deep and making fellow professionals feel inferior with his outrageous dribbling and passing abilities.

There are many video clips from down the years that perfectly illustrate the genius of Iniesta and perhaps the very best of the lot comes from 2015.

During that year, the World Cup winner played an instrumental role in Barcelona's Champions League triumph.

Who will win the Premier League? | Football Terrace

The Vissel Kobe man contributed five assists throughout that European campaign, with the best of the lot coming in the team's home encounter versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Iniesta picked up the ball in his own half and proceeded to slice through PSG's team, before teeing up Neymar with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Take a look at his masterpiece here...

Video: Iniesta's incredible assist vs PSG in 2015

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Wow, wow, wow.

That is outrageously good and it seems odd that the assist is not waxed lyrical about more in the present day.

Because after watching the footage above, which we have done multiple times, it's hard to think of many better assists in modern times.

The skill level on show was of the highest order and Iniesta's moment of magic also came on one of the biggest stages in club football - the Champions League quarter-finals.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

'Don Andres' really was a special, special footballer and had it not been for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he would have won at least one Ballon d'Or.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News