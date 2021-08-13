Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Keith Lee was off WWE TV from February until July, with details around why the former NXT Champion was nowhere to be seen being rather limited.

We now have an update on the situation, as Keith Lee has revealed that an issue with his heart forced him to immediately stop wrestling and even training.

Taking to his new YouTube channel, Lee explained that he had to undergo various tests and wait for the inflammation of his heart to subside before he was deemed fit to return to the ring.

Lee explained that after a match on February 8, he received a call that informed him that "there was something off" with some of his blood tests.

Lee went on to detail the issues that he suffered with his heart, explaining that there was a fear that he could actually die if he continued to wrestle and train: I got a call saying that there was something off in my blood. Some people may have experienced this thing where there's an inflammation in the heart or lungs. For me, it was the heart that led to very scary times, I was basically forbidden from training or any activity outside of a light walk. So there was a fear that doing more than that, that there was a chance that I could just up and pass away... So this became a fight against death, so to speak. It took up until the company sent me to Pittsburgh to get looked at and it was to the point where I was about to have to undergo genetic testing and all sorts of things. Because it was thought that there was a potential [chance] I could have a heart disease of sorts. Very fortunately, even though it took a long time, and we waited that amount of time for that to allow the inflammation in my heart to eventually go down to normal. So even though the first MRI was bad, and then the second one was worse, over time. Things got better here and there and eventually, after that visit, I was cleared to try and get back into some sort of shape. That's where the real struggle is.

Prior to this whole situation, Lee tested positive for COVID, and there had been some ill-informed suggestions from fans online that he contracted the virus from his fiancé, fellow WWE star Mia Yim.

However, Lee stressed that this wasn't the case, noting that Yim even gave up her spot in this year's Royal Rumble match to make sure that she could attend to Lee:

I did see some disturbing and just rude marks toward Mia Yim. [There were] some stating that it was her fault that I was gone, and some stating that she gave me COVID and what have you illegal and clear that up right now, that needs to be clear. We're it not for her. I don't know how things would have gone to be quite honest. I contracted COVID. She did not actually for like three weeks and the only reason that she did contract it was because she refused to not be there and take care of me and unfortunately, that ended up costing her an opportunity in the Royal Rumble. But that was a chance she was willing to take so you know, at the end of the day, I'm grateful to her and it's unfortunate that some of you are ungrateful, because the reality is, there's no telling how things would have gone without her assistance.

Keith Lee returned to WWE TV on the July 19 episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, being defeated on the show by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

