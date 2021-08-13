Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A simulation on FM 21 has predicted how Chelsea will fare in the 2021/22 Premier League season, as per Football London.

In what will be Thomas Tuchel's first full season at Stamford Bridge, the German will look to continue his success in London after winning the Champions League last year and the Super Cup earlier this week.

It's not just about Tuchel, however, it's also about the return of Romelu Lukaku.

It's quite a successful season for the Blues as they win their sixth Premier League title and their first in five years. Tuchel's side amass 92 points, eight ahead of Liverpool who finish second in the table. Manchester City surprisingly finish third with Manchester United rounding off the top four.

However, the simulation does have a few surprises, the biggest one being that Chelsea scored just 69 goals in the Premier League. Even though it is 11 more than they netted last season, the number is less than many can expect given that they now have one of the best strikers in the world.

The Blues concede 36 goals, which is equal to how many were scored against them in 2020/21.

N'Golo Kante, who was the Man of the Match in the Champions League final, ends up being Chelsea's best player with a rating of 7.57. The Frenchman scored five goals while providing 14 assists, an extremely surprising tally for him.

Lukaku finishes, unsurprisingly, as Chelsea's top scorer, but with only 13 goals in 34 matches. Just behind him is Serie A-linked Tammy Abraham with 11.

Another surprise in the simulation was the starting XI, which, while having Tuchel's trusted 5-2-3 formation, has some omissions which could raise a few eyebrows.

In goal is Kepa Arrizabalaga instead of Edouard Mendy, who was magnificent for the Blues last season. The defence has a back three of Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger with Ben Chilwell and Reece James as the wing-backs.

Surprisingly, there is no place for Jorginho, who was one of Chelsea's standout performers last season and is currently being considered a contender for this year's Ballon d'Or. The midfield duo is that of N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount.

The front three comprises of Kai Havertz on the right wing, Christian Pulisic on the left and Lukaku as the centre-forward.

Chelsea didn't make too many signings in the transfer window, but the one they did make is their most expensive player. Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge for a whopping £97.5 million.

The Belgian striker had two brilliant seasons at Inter Milan, netting 64 goals in 95 matches across all competitions. He was a big reason behind the Nerazzurri's Serie A triumph and also scored four goals for Belgium at the Euros.

Lukaku's addition makes Chelsea a top contender for the Premier League, and the club's fans will be hoping that what happened on the simulation, happens in real life as well.

