Battlefield 2042: Will a Battle Royale mode be included?

Battlefield 2042 is easily one of the biggest and seismic new gaming releases of 2021.

The mass warfare series is set to make a trip 21 years into the future as EA and DICE provide us with an alternate spin on the hugely successful series.

While Battlefield's main rivals Call of Duty have moved towards focusing on the battle royale element of gaming along with Fortnite and Apex Legends, questions loom regarding whether the developers will take Battlefield 2042 in the same direction.

So far, we have seen robotic dogs scampering across the war-torn battlegrounds, as well as fan-favourite maps returning to the series and the all-new Portal game mode.

However, will Battlefield be taking a similar path to its rivals? Or will they continue to venture in their own direction?

Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale?

Those that were hoping for a battle royale mode to be added to Battlefield 2042 will be disappointed, and those that didn't will be delighted.

Simply put, game director Oskar Gabrielson said (cited by The Washington Post) that plans are not in place for battle royale gameplay, and that Portal was designed instead as a "love letter to fans", incorporating all Battlefield titles in DICE's history and putting it all in one carnage-filled place.

It may not be the news that some hoped for. However, it is refreshing that some gaming developers are willing to think outside of the box to bring us something that we haven't seen before.

Saying that, it will be interesting to see if DICE maintain this stance over the next few years, or if they decide to cave in and opt down the battle royale route after all. Time will tell.

