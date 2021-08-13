Sheffield United transfer news: Blades edging closer to sealing deal for midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be determined to produce a response to their narrow opening weekend defeat to Birmingham City when they head to Wales to face Swansea City tomorrow.

The Blades were unable to break down a resilient Blues outfit at Bramall Lane as Lee Bowyer's side sealed all three points in this particular clash.

Set to face a Swansea side who recently opted to hand over the reins at the Liberty Stadium to Russell Martin, it will be intriguing to see how United will fare in this particular fixture.

Since being appointed as Chris Wilder's permanent successor, Slavisa Jokanovic has been forced to remain patient when it comes to transfer recruitment.

Whilst the Serbian has yet to stamp his authority on the Blades' squad, he could be about to seal a deal for one of his key targets.

According to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato (as cited by Sport Witness) Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira is reportedly set to undergo a medical today at United as he edges closer to sealing a switch.

Making reference to the 23-year-old ahead of his side's clash with Swansea, Jokanovic has admitted that he hopes that a move can be finalised in the coming days.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, the Blades boss said: "I believe Ronaldo [Vieira] will soon with us.

"He's still not in the building but I hope I will start working with him after the game.

"I need additions, these players need new teammates and fresh blood, and the club and the supporters need it too.

"New bodies in the building.

"We are talking about this a lot.

"I want to trust we will move quickly in a few days we can be thinking about more additions."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Jokanovic as Vieira knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship.

During his time with Leeds United, the midfielder managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the second-tier as he made 63 appearances at this level.

Whereas it is safe to say that Vieira has ultimately failed to live up to expectations at Sampdoria, his development in recent years has been severely hampered by several injury issues.

The former Leeds man was forced to watch on from the sidelines for a considerable chunk of the previous campaign during his loan spell with Hellas Verona as he only featured on five occasions in all competitions for the Italian side.

Seemingly set to join the Blades, Vieira will be hoping that he can maintain his fitness over the coming months as Jokanovic's side look to launch a push for promotion.

