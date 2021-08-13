David Haye vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds: Who is the favourite to win the fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Haye will enter the boxing ring for the first time in three years to face Joe Fournier and we have all the information on who is the favourite to win the fight.

We will hopefully see the two put on a good spectacle in the light heavyweight division and Fournier will be excited at the prospect of facing a well known name in the boxing world.

With Haye aged 40, boxing fans did not expect him to get back in the ring and there will be a lot of pressure on the Brit to succeed.

The two will be meeting in just under a month so there is not long for fans to wait at all and no doubt they are going through tough training schedules to make sure they are ready.

Who is the favourite to win the David Haye vs Joe Fournier fight?

We have found a bunch of odds for the Haye vs Fournier fight on Oddschecker.com. The current odds are seeing Haye as the favourite, and they think he will win the fight easily.

If you want to place a bet on Haye to win, all the betting companies have his odds at 1/16 or 1/14.

Fournier to win would be a surprise and the bookies feel the same as he is currently priced at 8/1.

In the unlikely event of a draw between the two, the betting odds are placed at 18/1.

Haye managed 28 pro fights in his career and only lost four, but he should not underestimate his opponent. Fournier has fought 10 times and has knocked out nine opponents.

It is nice to see Haye enter the ring for the first time in years, but this is only a one off fight for him, so don’t expect him to make a dramatic comeback.

