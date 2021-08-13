Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new Liverpool contract that will see him remain with the club until 2025.

The Reds announced the Dutchman's new deal on Friday and it's news that has unsurprisingly gone down very well with Kopites.

“Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club,” Van Dijk said after putting pen to paper.

“It has been going well; unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.”

Tying Van Dijk down to a long-term contract will give Liverpool a huge boost going into the new season.

The Dutchman is finally approaching full fitness after missing most of the 2020/21 campaign with a serious knee injury and having him back in the side with his future sorted could be a game-changer for Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Because when he's healthy and playing his best football, Van Dijk is arguably the best centre-back on the planet.

The former Southampton man doesn't have a single weakness. He makes defending look easy, can play passes like a deep-lying playmaker and is a huge threat from set-pieces.

Oh and Van Dijk is also ridiculously quick for a man who is way over 6 feet tall.

Perhaps the greatest display of his athleticism came in a game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, when he challenged Adama Traore to a sprint race - and won.

Take a look at footage of the incident here...

Video: Van Dijk vs Traore

The fastest Premier League player in full flow? That's no problem for Van Dijk!

He is an absolute monster of a footballer and after the addition of Ibrahima Konate and return of Joe Gomez from long-term injury, Liverpool's back-line looks pretty terrifying once again.

The 2020/21 season was a tough one for the Reds, but they look primed and ready to take the new Premier League campaign by storm.

