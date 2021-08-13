Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is BACK.

It’s been more than a month since the end of Euro 2020 but we finally have top-flight football in England to look forward to.

Brentford and Arsenal will get things underway before Tottenham and Manchester City conclude the opening gameweek on Sunday afternoon.

With stadiums back at full capacity, the atmosphere is going to be bouncing.

There is always an element of the unknown with a new campaign as fans don’t know exactly how their side is going to line up - especially with the transfer window remaining open for the first few weeks.

But we’ve tried to answer all the questions supporters may have about their team ahead of the new season.

That’s because we’ve tried to name the strongest XI for every Premier League club.

Now, we can only go on current players at the club and we’re not predicting signings - although we’re sure come with come in and change things. We’re also not talking about the opening game of the season. There will be many players ruled out for the opening few weeks.

Let’s take a look:

Arsenal

Arsenal are likely to do a bit of business ahead of the new season and they could probably do with a bit more firepower in attack. They did sign Ben White for £50 million.

Aston Villa

They may be without Jack Grealish but Aston Villa have an exciting side with the additions of Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia and Danny Ings.

Brentford

Brentford will get the Premier League underway on Friday evening and are likely to have two new signings in their starting XI - Kristoffer Ajer and Frank Onyeka.

Brighton and Hove Albion

It’s been a fairly quiet summer for Brighton so far - although they did lose White to Arsenal. They paid more than £20 million for midfielder Enock Mwepu, though.

Burnley

Nothing to see here...

Chelsea

Options everywhere you look in this Chelsea squad. Thomas Tuchel could make five or six changes to this XI and still challenge for the Premier League title.

Crystal Palace

They may be without Roy Hodgson but this Crystal Palace side should have more than enough quality not to be involved in a relegation battle.

Everton

Rafa Benitez has added Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray but that’s about it at the moment.

Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa has added Junior Firpo from Barcelona as well as Jack Harrison on a permanent deal.

Leicester City

Leicester are set to replace the injured Wesley Fofana with Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton. They’ve also signed Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare, who both look like exciting signings.

Liverpool

Liverpool have only signed Konate so far this summer, while they lost Gini Wijnaldum. They may need more to challenge the likes of Chelsea and Man City.

Manchester City

Man City are still trying to get a deal over the line to sign Harry Kane. Without him, it seems as though they may play Kevin de Bruyne in a false nine position with new signing Jack Grealish behind him.

Manchester United

New signings Varane and Sancho add plenty of quality that could see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side challenge for glory once again.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have added Joe Willock on a permanent deal but it looks a very familiar Newcastle side to last season.

Norwich City

Can Norwich do what they couldn’t last time and stay up after getting promoted to the Premier League? They’ve certainly signed more players with seven incomings at the time of writing, as well as the loan signing of Gilmour from Chelsea.

Southampton

It’s been a bad summer for Southampton who have lost Ings and look set to lose Vestergaard. They have added Adam Armstrong from Blackburn.

Tottenham Hotspur

Kane is still a Spurs player as it stands so we have to put him in Tottenham’s XI. Elsewhere, they’ve signed Christian Romero from Atalanta.

Watford

Watford have added depth to their squad this summer with the free transfer signings of Danny Rose, Ashley Fletcher and Joshua King. Their biggest buy has been the £9 million purchase of Imran Louza.

West Ham United

West Ham’s biggest success this summer has been keeping hold of all of their best players.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

They may not have Nuno Espirito Santo but the return of Raul Jimenez will be extremely welcome. With Adama Traore, Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto behind the Mexican, Wolves have the potential to hurt any side.

