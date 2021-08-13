Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The majority of Drew McIntyre's run as a top babyface came in front of no fans, but the Scotsman has spoken about being "pleasantly surprised" by the reaction he has received from fans since their return last month.

Speaking to GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview, Drew McIntyre said that he didn't know what to expect from the fans, highlighting that crowds have sometimes turned on babyfaces in WWE when they've been on top for a while:

I really don't know what I expected, to be honest. Realistically, when you're in a prominent role on the show, especially to the level I was before WrestleMania. In 2020, from January to a couple of months ago, really 18 months straight I was involved with the WWE Title. 14 pay-per-views straight I was champion or fighting for the title. Our audience got a sometimes little restless and said, 'Okay, we like this guy but he's been in a bit much in our face so we're gonna rebel against that and give us something different. We still like him, just put him over here and do something different.' If you listened to social media and the vocal minority, you would think that I was going to get boo'd out of the freaking building.

John Cena has always said that he doesn't mind if the crowd cheers or boos him, as they are making noise either way, and this is a sentiment that McIntyre shares.

The former WWE Champion went on to say that he relishes the opportunity to interact with the audience and be himself:

I just care if people make noise, that's what I'm all about. As long as you're invested enough to cheer or boo, as long as you're not indifferent, I was ready for anything. With the crowds back, I finally have that interaction back and I know I've got a good back and forth with the audience, just growing up in wrestling and knowing how to have a good time with them. I was just going to go with whatever happened. I was pleasantly surprised to hear predominantly cheers. The first night, the Money in the Bank match, certainly, people were very vocal about who they wanted to win and I think the right person won; Big E that night. After that night, Raw the next night and Raw every week, the live events, I've been pleasantly surprised with the amount of cheers. It's really cool that the fans stuck by me. I'm just basically being myself most of the time. I've been out there and when it comes to the promos, they know I'm badass, kickass, whatever, but the real Drew is silly. I tell silly dad jokes. There are times throughout the year where I've been the recap man, the hype man, I was telling those stupid Scottish stories sometimes. I'm willing to try stuff and throw things against the wall and just have a laugh and see what sticks... I just love having that back and forth. I never really got to do it in WWE until that run between Royal Rumble and WreslteMania. Finally, I was like a good guy and they told me, 'Drew, go be yourself,' and I would do exactly what I did on the Indies between 2014 and 2017. I would just go out there and be Drew Galloway, be the real guy, have a laugh with them, but at the same time it's within the confines of story at that time. I've been pleasantly surprised by the reaction.

You can watch Drew McIntyre every week on Monday Night Raw live in the UK on BT Sport, as well as at WWE SummerSlam on the WWE Network on August 21.

