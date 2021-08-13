Breanna Stewart: How the MVP helped Seattle Storm to historic Commissioner's Cup win

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There isn't much else to think of but victory when it comes to Seattle Storm.

With four WNBA trophies to their name, the Washington-based franchise holds the joint record for most league titles won. But what makes them stand out from fellow four-timers Minnesota Lynx and Houston Comets is their 100 percent success rate.

The Storm have won all four of their WNBA final appearances, a feat no other side boasts. Now, they've made history yet again.

On Thursday, the newly introduced Commissioner's Cup was brought to life in the grand final between Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun.

The competition's aim was to reignite some old rivalries as the WNBA celebrates its 25th anniversary this season.

In typical Storm fashion, they blew their opponents out of the water in a thrilling 79-57 victory at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Breanna Stewart impact

Fresh off the back of a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Breanna Stewart returned to action on home soil, completely evading any effects of jet lag.

She gave her a strong lead inside the first ten minutes, showcasing the sharp shooting and quick reflexes for which she is famously known.

Stewart tallied 17 points, four rebounds, and four steals during the final match against Connecticut Sun, earning the first ever Commissioner's Cup MVP award.

The 26-year-old adds this historic accolade to her ever-growing list of personal honours. In the last ten months, the power forward has won five MVP awards, including the WNBA Finals MVP and FIBA Tokyo Olympics MVP.

Stewart scooped the latter after helping the USA win a ninth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo less than a week ago.

She is currently dominating the WNBA stats table, boasting the third highest amount of points on average per game. She is also in the top five for the most successful blocks and rebounds per match.

With a player like Breanna Stewart in their ranks, Seattle Storm will continue to breeze past their opponents and keep their trophy cabinet stacked for years to come.

The Storm are next in action this Sunday in a WNBA clash against Chicago Sky.

