Clash of Clans Promo Codes (August 2021): Free Gems, How To Redeem and More

Many gaming fans are loving Clash of Clans and we have all of the promo codes that you can redeem during the month of August.

The freemium mobile strategy published by Supercell was released all the way back in 2012 and the fact that it remains so popular highlights how good the game is.

The game always releases new codes every month and when redeemed, players will be treated to free rewards and they are typically free gems.

Clash of Clans is available on both iOS and Android so if you are a big fan of gaming, you should definitely give this popular mobile game a go.

Clash of Codes Promo Codes (August 2021)

When you redeem these codes, the free gems will appear in your account straight away and you can use them on the in-game store.

Here are the redeem codes for August to get your Free gems:

966WR1

LKD86DW

85KIDSS

SHALA96

BUDAI363

EGULA96

HUDAI965

26UZH9

66SO6D

89UYZ8

98HDW3

12LK69

325HSD

How to redeem Clash of Clans codes

Redeeming codes for Clash of Clans is easy, and only takes a few steps to complete. This only takes a couple of minutes to do as well. You have to:

Log in to your Clash of Clan account

Then you go to your account dashboard

When there, click "Settings"

Here you will find the “Redeem Gems” option

Enter your Promo Code and click "Get" to redeem it

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we could see more codes added for the month in the near future.

We also see Clash of Clans endure huge updates to add new features, so make sure to keep an eye out for the latest patch notes and changes to be made in the future.

With huge clan wars and battles against other players, we have seen the game evolve since its release nearly 10 years ago and no doubt we will see more big changes, like new features, in the near future to keep Clash of Clans popular.

