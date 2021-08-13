Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Even at the age of 55, Mike Tyson still looks very strong and ferocious in his most recent training montage.

One of the greatest boxers of all time, Iron Mike had an illustrious, yet controversial, career and managed to cement a legacy that will last a lifetime.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-1990 and was the first in his weight class to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles simultaneously.

He retired from the sport in 2005, but made a rather surprising return to the ring at the back end of last year in an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. That fight ended in a draw, but despite this result, Tyson looked the more dominant of the two.

Even now, Iron Mike seems in top physical shape and his latest training montage certainly proves it.

In the video uploaded on Twitter, Tyson displays quick punching speed and a solid attack.

Given that the 55-year-old trains every day, many might be wondering whether he's planning another return to the ring in the not too distant future.

Tyson's trainer Rafael Cordeiro did reveal to MMA Fighting that his next fight will in fact take place in September, saying: “We continue training. He’s an athlete and is always training, hitting pads here in the gym.

"I think we’re going to have something in September. I don’t know who because his company Legends Only League is working on it and negotiating a TV deal so they can announce a schedule, but we’re training. We’ll be fighting in September.”

A few months back, Tyson told TMZ that his next opponent will be Lennox Lewis, who he beat in 2002 to win the WBC, IBF, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles.

It has been 15 years since he stopped fighting professionally, but boxing fans would love to see The Baddest Man on the Planet back in action again, even if it is for an exhibition bout.

