WWE 2K22: Reporter claims new title is "wrestling fan's wrestling game"

A reporter has revealed that WWE 2K22 is looking "fantastic" with a "completely rebuilt" game engine.

2K Games have a lot of work to do after the disastrous reception that the previous game 2K20 received back in 2019 - a game that was cocooned with glitches and bugs that they were unable to budge.

Visual Concepts, the developers, decided with 2K to shelve plans for a 2K21 title as they got to grips with the issues to refine the series, in preparation for the next-gen releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

We first got to see 2K22 during the first night of WrestleMania 37 where Rey Mysterio and Cesaro were showcased in all their glory.

That being said, individuals have managed to speak to designers working on the game and hopes are high for the new game.

Is WWE 2K22 better than ever?

Forbes writer Brian Mazique alleged that he has been in contact with members of the development team working on WWE 2K22 and reported that things are looking up.

Speaking on his YouTube channel (cited by VGC), he said:

“I have actually spoken with people who have good knowledge of the game and understand what’s happening from a developmental standpoint, and what I’m told about gameplay at this point is that it is fantastic.That is actually the word that was used for the latest build. The people who were playing the latest build have said the gameplay is fantastic."

Mazique continued:

“Anybody who is talking about gameplay at this point is probably somewhat close to 2K, so you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt, but I have been told that the game is playing fantastic and that the gameplay engine is completely rebuilt. I also heard that the controls are much cleaner than they have been before. Now, what cleaner means, I don’t know, but the last thing that I heard about this, is that this feels like a wrestling fan’s wrestling game.”

