During a recent interview, former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk gave his honest thoughts on the state of the current WWE product, and how the company is doing right now.

Speaking with Sunday Night's Main Event, Punk said that while WWE has some incredibly talented individuals on its book, he acknowledged that nothing about the current product really "grabs" him:

I had to watch it a little bit when I was an analyst for FOX,” Punk said. “But I mean… hmm, how do I say this diplomatically? Um, no, I think they’ve got some people who are super awesome and great in the ring, but you know, nothing grabs me to get me to want to watch.

However, the former WWE Champion noted that while the current product may not be exactly to his taste, it's important to look at the fact that WWE is incredibly successful from a business stance, now more than ever:

I’m getting ‘a little long in the tooth’ now, and I would much rather uplift and show love to things I like than to tear anything down. You know, you can’t say that what they’re doing is wrong. They are the most profitable they’ve ever been since their inception, so who am I to say… you know what I mean? Like… it’s ice cream, there’s 31,000 flavors, everybody gets their favorite, I just don’t like vanilla.

CM Punk left WWE in 2014, with his last match for the promotion coming in January 2014. Despite fans speculating that Punk could be heading back to WWE, that seems rather unlikely.

Punk is widely thought to be debuting for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on the August 20 episode of Rampage, but he has denied in interviews this week that he is going to be at the show in his home state of Chicago.

