There can't be many left-backs who can lay claim to being better than Patrice Evra.

From his debut onwards, the Manchester United legend was a first-team regular at Old Trafford, making 24 appearances in his first full season with them amid fierce competition for places with Gabriel Heinze and Mikael Silvestre.

Evra then established himself as a key member of the team that won the Champions League in 2008, their first European trophy in almost ten years.

While Evra may never have had much chance of winning the FIFA Fair Play Award, having left a lasting impression on one rather unfortunate Marseille fan, he was undoubtedly one of the best players in the world in his position during his prime.

Known mainly for his offensive capabilities, physical strength, and technical qualities, Evra played mainly as a left-sided attacking fullback or wing-back, but could also operate as a left winger, having played there earlier on in his career.

That partly explains why he was able to nutmeg other players almost effortlessly, as one poor soul found out much to their dismay during the Champions League group stage with FC Dynamo Kyiv in 2007.

Evra recently shared footage of the incident to his official Twitter account, accompanied by the following caption: "I used to meg people just for fun.

"At the end of the game, that defender say: Evra you can’t do that to me I’ve got kids."

The clip shows the Frenchman's outrageous nutmeg against Pape Diakhate which sent fans wild in the comments reminiscing about their memories of one of the best players in the club's history.

Twitter user @marco_1859 replied: "Look at that disgusting turn."

While @JollofGrit wrote in reply: "You done him dirty man."

And @Tobjizzle added: "Too icy uncle Pat", followed by an icy-blue face emoji.

