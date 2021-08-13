Rangers Predicted XI vs Dunfermline as Steven Gerrard delivers key team news

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers return to action on Friday night aiming to bounce back from what has been a difficult week for the Scottish champions.

The Gers lost 1-0 to Dundee United last weekend in the top flight, before exiting the Champions League qualifiers 4-2 on aggregate to Malmo.

Now, playing a third game in six days, the Gers return to domestic action with a Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie against Dunfermline at Ibrox.

It is unclear how many changes Steven Gerrard will make for the game, but there has been some team news coming in - so here's a look at how the Gers could line-up when they take on the Pars at 7:45pm on Friday night.

What's the latest team news at Rangers?

Gerrard was giving little away at his press conference on Thursday, but he did confirm that Fashion Sakala will be absent.

"For different reasons during pre-season people have been missing but the squad is now starting to look healthy. Only Sakala has a minor groin issue that we will not risk tomorrow," he said as quoted by Rangers' Twitter account.

Long-term absentee Ryan Jack is still out of action with a calf injury but otherwise Rangers look to be at full strength for the game.

Which Rangers players will definitely start against Dunfermline?

While it is not easy to predict what a manager will do from one game to the next, it does seem highly likely that Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe will return to the Gers line-up, after missing the Malmo game through suspension.

Filip Helander also missed that game, so it would make sense for him to return to the starting line-up against the Championship side. Ianis Hagi came off the bench in the Champions League qualifier - he looks to be a contender to return to the first eleven.

What decisions does Steven Gerrard need to make?

The biggest decision the Gers boss has to make is if he should make multiple changes from the side which faced Malmo. He seemed to suggest that this will not happen, and Gerrard will want to improve his record in domestic cups - Rangers haven't won one since he became manager.

"You will see in my squad selection how serious we are taking the competition, we will be going full throttle," he said as quoted by the Rangers Twitter account.

Another interesting decision that the Gers boss will need to make is who plays in goal. So far he has rotated between Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin.

McGregor has played twice this season - both games against Malmo - whilst McLaughlin has started the two domestic outings so far.

McGregor played against Malmo so maybe McLaughlin will be the man in goal against Dunfermline.

Predicted Rangers XI vs Dunfermline

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Roofe, Morelos

