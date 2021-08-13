Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We've seen and heard reports of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan heading over to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but they might not be the only former WWE Champions signing with Tony Khan's company.

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer notes that Ric Flair is believed to be "a lock" to sign with AEW:

While nothing has been announced, the word going around is that it seems to be a lock Ric Flair will be headed here when he is legally able.

Ric Flair is almost certainly subject to a non-compete clause following his WWE release. However, as he likely wasn't on a talent contract, it's unclear how long that non-compete is set to run for.

We have seen several released WWE stars, most notably Chelsea Green, get out of their non-competes early, so it's not out of the realms of possibility that Ric Flair is able to do the same.

It's not too surprising to hear that Ric Flair is slated to come into AEW. Flair is one of the most recognisable names in wrestling, and would be a big asset to AEW with regards to mainstream name value.

Ric Flair was released by WWE two weeks ago, with reports suggesting that the two-time Hall of Famer was let go after voicing concerns he had with booking with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

As noted, both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are slated to come into AEW over the next few months along with Ric Flair, with Punk's debut reportedly set to take place next week in Chicago.

CM Punk is widely expected to be debuting on the August 20 episode of Rampage ahead of All Out, while fellow former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is slated to come in for the September 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, according to reports.

News Now - Sport News