Tokyo Olympics: Softball star Miu Goto to have bitten gold medal replaced

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after it was bitten into by Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura.

Kawamura was a guest at an event celebrating Goto’s Olympic victory with the Japanese softball team. He caused outrage after removing his mask and biting into her gold medal without permission.

The moment was broadcast on live television and immediately attracted an avalanche of criticism. Kawamura was accused of being disrespectful and unhygienic amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Japan. Nagoya City Hall reportedly received more than 8,000 complaints about the incident.

Kawamura’s actions also provoked a backlash from Olympic athletes and sponsors. Naohisa Takato, who clinched an Olympic gold medal in the men’s 60kg judo contest, waded into the debate.

"I treat my medal very gently," he tweeted. "Ms. Goto, who didn't get angry, has a huge heart. I would have definitely cried."

Toyota Motor Corporation, an Olympic sponsor and owner of the Red Terriers softball team that Goto plays for, called Kawamura "inappropriate" in a statement last week.

"Under the strict infection control, the medalists put the medal on their neck by themselves," the statement said, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK News. "There was no respect shown or no infection measures. We wish he would act like a responsible leader."

According to Reuters, Tokyo 2020 confirmed Goto would receive a new medal.

"With support from the International Olympic Committee and in line with her own intention, Ms Goto's medal is now set to be exchanged for a new one," organisers said.

Kawamura has also apologised for his actions, offered to pay for a replacement gold medal, and revealed he sent Goto and the Japan Softball Association a written apology.

There was a significant rise in COVID-19 cases during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, cases in the capital rose from 1,128 new infections on July 23rd, the day the Olympics began, to a peak of 5,042 on August 4th.

In addition, Japan reported more than 18,000 cases on Thursday, exceeding the previous record of 15,812 logged a day earlier. Health experts have claimed the country is facing a COVID-19 "disaster".

Goto was part of the Japanese softball team which earned Olympic gold last month. The side defeated the United States 2-0 in the final to top the podium.

