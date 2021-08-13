Sheffield United Transfer News: Blades linked with potential swoop for 48-cap international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following an utterly dismal 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League, Sheffield United would have been hoping to give their supporters something to shout about in last weekend's clash with Birmingham City.

However, the Blades were unable to prevent Lee Bowyer's side from claiming victory in this showdown as a header from Maxime Colin sealed all three points for the Blues.

Having guided the club to a 1-0 win over Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, Slavisa Jokanovic will now be hoping that his players will deliver a promising performance against Swansea City tomorrow evening.

Since being handed over the reins at Bramall Lane, the Serbian has opted against making drastic changes as he has yet to really stamp his authority on United's squad.

Currently closing in on a deal for Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, Jokanovic could potentially look towards Serie A for inspiration again in the coming weeks if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Italian outlet ForzaRoma.info (as cited by Sport Witness), the Blades are reportedly eyeing a move for AS Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The shot-stopper, who has been capped on 48 occasions by Sweden at international level, is also believed to be on the radar of West Ham United.

Any potential deal for Olsen may depend on whether Aaron Ramsdale stays at the club this summer.

A report from The Athletic yesterday revealed that a proposed move to Arsenal was on the brink of breaking down due to the fact that the Premier League side were unable to agree a fee for the keeper with the Blades.

Olsen spent the previous campaign on loan at Everton where he was limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions due to the presence of Jordan Pickford.

1 of 15 Who was the most expensive Premier League signing in the 2020 summer transfer window? Ruben Dias Kai Havertz Timo Werner Thomas Partey

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is hardly a shock that Jokanovic is seemingly drafting up a list of potential replacements for Ramsdale, he may find it difficult to convince Olsen to drop down to the Championship.

Whilst the shot-stopper is no longer guaranteed regular first-team football at Roma due to the recent arrival of Rui Patricio, he will still fancy his chances of competing at the highest level.

Particularly impressive during Sweden's Euro 2020 campaign, Olsen kept two clean-sheets for his country as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.80 at this summer's tournament.

If Roma are indeed willing to part ways with the keeper, United may need to spend a considerable amount of money to secure his services as Olsen's current deal at the Stadio Olimpico is not set to expire until 2023.

Read More - FA Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News