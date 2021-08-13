David Haye vs Joe Fournier: Where will the fight take place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

British boxing icon David Haye is making a return to the ring for the second time in his lengthy career.

The Bermondsey-born fighter will be taking on his friend, Joe Fournier, in a bout that came about in a fairly unique set of circumstances. A series of drunken and humourous exchanges turned into actually organising a fight against one another - who both consider as friends away from the squared circle.

Having officially announced his retirement from the sport in 2018 following back-to-back defeats to fellow heavyweight Tony Bellew, in what was already his first return on the back of a series of injuries that saw a fight with Tyson Fury cancelled.

However, Haye and Fournier will not be fighting one another in the main event, with that slot taken by boxing royalty in Oscar de la Hoya who will face off against Vitor Belfort.

That being said, fans of Haye over the years will be delighted to see him step back into the ring once more, even if it is just a one-off.

Where will David Haye vs Joe Fournier take place?

Most fight cards in recent months have taken place in the grand old place of the United States, and this bout will be no exception.

Haye against Fournier has been pencilled in to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, one of the most famous indoor venues in the country.

With COVID restrictions lifting across the globe, we are sure that fans will be able to attend the event which will be great news for Haye fans. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.

