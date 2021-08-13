Jules Kounde to Chelsea Transfer to ADVANCE next week!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea will now start to progress their potential transfer for Jules Kounde after their deal for Lukaku has concluded.

Kounde has a £68million release clause but Chelsea is unwilling to meet the figure and Sevilla no longer want a player in part exchange. Chelsea appear willing to bid up to £50m for Kounde.

Chelsea have prioritised a CB over a midfielder this summer, but Sevilla are being stubborn, they are difficult to bargain with.



Kurt Zouma has been suggested as a makeweight after failing to agree terms with West Ham over a move to the London Stadium.

Sevilla are in no pressure to sell thanks to Bryan Gil's move to Spurs but sporting director Monchi has confirmed Kounde could leave for the right price.

