Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain is probably the biggest transfer in football history.

It may have been a free transfer but the French club broke the bank to bring arguably the greatest player of all time to the club.

The 34-year-old reportedly pocket a €25m signing on fee and will collect €729,000 a week - worth around €35million a season after tax.

An eye-watering amount of money.

Of course, they will hope that Messi repays that by helping the club win their first ever Champions League in the coming years.

But Messi has already started to repay his fee with shirt sales.

That’s because, according to Spanish outlet AS, PSG sold more than 150,000 shirts with ‘Messi 30’ on the back in the seven minutes after his move was made official.

And Football Espana have done the maths and claim that earned the club more than €20m in those seven minutes.

They worked out that the cheapest men’s shirt with ‘Messi’ on the back costs €158 which means if they sold 150,000 of them, they would have made €23.7million in seven minutes. Of course, some of those shirts will have been women’s or children’s meaning the total may be a little less.

However, PSG don’t receive that money.

They struck a deal with kit manufacturer, Nike, where they receive €80million upfront each year instead of the usual 10-15% of final sales clubs usually receive.

However, the report from AS claims that PSG are attempting to restructure their deal to benefit from the huge increase of shirt sales.

Whether or not Nike grant PSG’s request, it’s clear that Messi is already making his mark in France without even kicking a ball.

Imagine when he starts playing…

