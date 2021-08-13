Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor confirmed to Dana White immediately after breaking his leg at UFC 264 that he'd been dealing with stress fractures through the whole camp.

McGregor, who was facing Dustin Poirier for a third time in the Octagon, shattered his left tibia and fibula. The horrific incident occurred just a few moments before the end of round one in the UFC grudge fight.

UFC chief White immediately made his way into the Octagon to look over what was unfolding and also to check up on his fighter.

Newly-released footage from UFC's The Thrill & The Agony series has shown what occurred just after McGregor suffered the devastating break.

The Irishman looked over at White and proclaimed: "I been dealing with it the whole camp. I had been dealing with it the whole camp. I didn't think nothing was going to happen, though."

Before concluding their brief conversation by saying: "I had him there."

You can watch a sneak peek of the episode below, which shows McGregor's interaction with White.

McGregor claimed prior to the fight that UFC's medical team and White knew he was going into the grudge fight with stress fractures in his leg.

"I was injured going into the fight. People have been asking me 'when was the leg broke? Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask UFC head doctor Dr Jeff Davidson. They knew I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. We were debating pulling out because I was sparring with no shin pads and kicked a knee a few times, so I had multiple stress fractures in the leg."

It has since been confirmed that McGregor is expected to be out of action for at least nine months following the leg break.

McGregor had been seeking revenge on Poirier following a knockout defeat in Abu Dhabi in January 2021. McGregor had previously claimed a victory over the lightweight in September 2014 in Las Vegas.

What the future holds for McGregor remains to be seen, but it is likely he will step back inside the Octagon again once he has fully recovered from this devastating injury.

