Warzone Season 5: Patch Notes Revealed

Warzone season 5 is finally here and we have all the latest patch notes posted by Raven Software which show everything changing with the new season.

The battle royale game promises to have some huge changes for this new season which includes map updates, new weapons and new operators.

Patch notes are always a really good way to find out all these new changes, which will also include bug fixes and updates to weapons.

Developers Treyarch have done a lot of work to Verdansk since taking control of Warzone and they have done a lot of great work to make sure they keep players engaged.

Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes

Raven Software do a lot of work on Call of Duty, for Warzone and also for Black Ops Cold War. Season 5 came out today for Cold War as well.

All the patch notes which we have revealed down below have come from the official Raven Software site.

General

For Consoles: High-resolution textures are now delivered through On-Demand Texture Streaming. This can be located in the options menu.

For PC’s: The Windows 7 operating system will stop being supported by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone on September 8th, 2021.

Gameplay Updates

There are new Gulag and in-game lobby loadouts

The Sentry Gun Killstreak is now available in Supply Boxes

The TEC-9 (BOCW) and EM2 (BOCW) have been added to the loot pool

Players are able to detach from an ascender before reaching their destination

Perks:

There are two new perks, and these are:



Combat Scout - Perk 3 (Yellow)

Damaging an enemy briefly highlights and automatically pings them.



Tempered - Perk 2 (Red)

Armor Plates are reinforced and now absorb 75 damage instead of 50. Only two Armor Plates are needed for an Operator to be considered “fully armoured.”



Changes to old perks:

Cold-Blooded – Perk 1 (Blue)

Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning and negates Combat Scout.

Bug Fixes

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed visual issues with various elements across Verdansk causing them to disappear at certain angles or allowing light to shine through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to hide inside of cash drops.

Fixed an issue related to the in-game lobby causing Players to turn invisible for the duration of the match.

Fixed an issue where a Munitions Box could be dropped in the in-game lobby and persist to the live match.

Fixed an issue where a Player would lose their Weapons when reviving another player if the downed Player gave up.

Fixed an issue where a Player’s head would disappear when a Plunder bag was on their back.

Fixed an issue where Dismemberment was not working for the “Solar Flare” Blueprint.

Fixed an issue where new Text Chat options did not appear in the Accessibility Menu.

Fixed an issue where sniper glint would sometimes not appear.

Fixed an issue where the “Solar Flare” Blueprint wasn't properly applied to the base Weapon.

Fixed an issue where the Bumper Ping Button Layout would ping when deploying a Field Upgrade.

Fixed an issue with the Steady Aim Laser descriptions for the AK-47 (BOCW) and C58 (BOCW).

Fixed an issue where Tracers were not present when using the “Solar Flare” Blueprint.

Fixed an issue with Akimbo Pistols would spawn with the left Weapon unloaded.

Fixed an issue with the OTs 9 (BOCW) dynamic icons.

Playlists

New:

Rebirth Island - Mini Royale - Trios

Removed:

Verdansk - LTM - Payload

Current:

Rebirth Island - Resurgence - Quads

Verdansk - Blood Money - Quads

New Points of Interest in the Map

Mobile broadcast stations have been added and are located in many areas across the map.

New Gulag

The Gulag is now called Rush and has changed entirely. It is based on the Black Ops II map with the same name.

With so many changes coming to Warzone Season 5, Verdansk will have a really fresh feel. For some of the more minor patch notes updates, check out the Raven Software blog.

