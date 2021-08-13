Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona's problems seem never-ending right now.

The Catalan club's financial situation is absolutely dire and as a result they will be going into the new season without their greatest ever player in Lionel Messi.

Last week, Barcelona announced that they were unable to re-sign the Argentine due to their lack of money.

Messi has since completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, but despite the fact he's no longer a member of the Blaugrana's squad, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is still set to have a major impact on the club's finances.

Catalan publication Sport report that Barcelona still owe the 34-year-old an enormous €52 million in wages.

Now, you may be asking; how can that be if Messi is no longer contracted to the Spanish side? Well, there's a valid reason as to why.

Arsenal BID for Odegaard | Football Terrace

Why Barcelona are still in debt to Messi

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was claimed that Barcelona players had taken pay cuts in order to help the club through the crisis.

However, they weren't actually pay cuts. Instead, members of the playing squad simply deferred a significant portion of their wages, with the agreement that they would then receive the enormous sums of money at a later date.

Not great, eh? Sport add that Barcelona intend to pay Messi the €52 million he is owed by the end of 2022.

There is at least one small positive in their report, though, as they state that rumours of Messi being owed a substantial loyalty bonus are not true.

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Barcelona also look as if they will be able to register new signing Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia before Sunday's La Liga game versus Real Sociedad.

Mundo Deportivo state, as translated by Sport Witness: "At Barca there is conviction they will have no problems registering their players with La Liga for Sunday’s match against Real Sociedad."

It's not all doom and gloom, Barcelona fans.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News