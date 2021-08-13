Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Redeem Codes (August 2021) - How to Redeem, Diamonds and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mobile multiplayer battle arena game Mobile Legends releases promo codes every month and we have all the latest codes for August.

Redeem codes are a great way for players to unlock free rewards, and in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, you typically get things like free diamonds and magic dust.

Players who enjoy this game will no doubt keep an eye out for the latest codes, and they have to be quick as they all have expiry times.

This type of feature is very popular in games on the mobile, and here is all the information you need to know to get these latest codes.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Redeem Codes (August 2021)

There are currently no available codes in the game. When more codes are added to Mobile Legends we will add them to this page as soon as possible.

Expired Codes

4n4fq6nxm8pc22b6t

4thrmu7jmapw22b6t

b7udgtr2sq2r22bdc

rbp8rxewt7ph22afc

se94be2mm2dr22afc

MLBB515onBoardwithSkywee

7ztdzqz7t9e222ae3

fqvxmy6ewevc22a75

ChouGift

SelenaGift

34ws5frwwxhe229dw

playlegends

ck3bcw9rc47622abu

bewithu

iloveu

​​imus

6F4ETQUNNE4S22BNV

ye5u44c34n4y22bpy

2yebqh48abzn22bkf

WeekendOffer

Keepitup

cs94cdnuz2wc22bkf

e73ew6apd4zv22b66

eqq8jm9x3eua22b6t

dte8h4aff8xs22b6t

4epjdv78g3rj22a22

Avpcgec28zg2229zt

7d82zdkwy9c9229qx

vpnwf4jtgfhu229qx

rnrvxqrpawjg229qs

fastestwin

0kill0deathwin

supporthero20kills

fu5mrxm5j7xc229zv

5eqjbc423k7t229z2

francochallenge

savage

6bootswin

gzjhasdpdtnw229fw

laylasgift

thanksgiving

staysafe

34ws5frwwxhe229dw

bsnqii3b7

tfc6eb3u9nc4228tw

ffqwdcunnpjc228vj

How to redeem Mobile Legends Bang Bang Promo Codes

Redeeming promo codes on Mobile Legends is slightly different compared to other games as you do not redeem them on the actual game.

Developers Moonton have instead decided to set up a Mobile Legends Code Exchange website. When you get to this page, you follow these simple steps to redeem your codes and unlock diamonds and more.

First of all you need to find your account ID in the game (tap on your profile icon and you will notice your ID number on the right side of the screen)

You then go to Mobile Legends Code Exchange

When here you enter your redeem code

Then you enter your Game ID

You will then be given a Verification Code which you can find in-game

When you find it you enter the Verification Code and click "Redeem"

The game has been out for four years and managed to keep popularity, so the developers are doing a great job. These promo codes are another way to attract an audience and it seems to be working perfectly.

With no current redeem codes available, we are sure that it will only be a matter of days until some new codes are released, so be sure to keep an eye on this page.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News