After being released by WWE in April 2021, Samoa Joe was brought back to NXT a few months later in June, but this is seemingly a move that was discussed for a good while prior.

Speaking to GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview, Samoa Joe revealed that he and Triple H had been speaking about a return to NXT since 2019:

This move to NXT was talked about almost two years ago with Hunter. At the time, I was with the main roster and they were using me a ton and I was doing all kinds of stuff. That was my focus and they couldn't pull me away from that. It was always something we had spoken about and we kind of had, 'Okay, this is what we'll eventually get to.'

Samoa Joe went on to explain that he was actually contacted about an NXT return a few hours after his WWE release, which made answering calls from concerned friends slightly more challenging:

My release from WWE, I felt bad because it really wasn't much of a release. It was a, 'Hey, we're doing this.' Then, a couple hours later, it was, 'Hey, we're doing...(bringing you back to NXT)' Okay, cool. (I felt guilty) and it was terrible because you're still receiving calls, but obviously, you want to keep things on the [down low] so they can re-introduce me back to the product. You're giving these feigning 'I'll be alright, don't worry about me.' People are like, 'You seem chipper for a guy who just got fired. I've never seen a guy so calm and relaxed. You really handled this well.'

Samoa Joe also opened up about his in-ring return, noting that he was brought back as an enforcer to throw fans off the scent that he'd been cleared to return, which you can read more about by clicking here.

You can watch NXT TakeOver 36, where Samoa Joe will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, live on the WWE Network on August 22.

