Liverpool have the best home and away supporters in the Premier League according to an online poll.

A study of over 1,000 fans found the Reds are more often than not the loudest at Anfield - the scene of their famous win over Barcelona in the Champions League in 2019 - and on the road.

The research conducted by Betfair also said the majority of fans asked claimed that Watford are responsible for the worst atmosphere in English football. Take it up with them, not with us!

Liverpool, which was recently stripped of its World Heritage status, beat rivals Manchester United, who came in second place closely followed by Newcastle United.

Liverpool fans were voted the best in the country

Leeds United narrowly miss out on a podium finish, despite the eccentrics of Marcelo Bielsa, while Crystal Palace and their upcoming opponents Chelsea occupying the next two spots respectively, with Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham and Manchester City making up the rest of the top ten. Not too shabby.

Cue the inevitable 'City have no fans in Manchester' replies in the comments.

But we should probably better reveal the full results of the survey anyway before we give away far too much information.

So, without further ado, here is every fanbase ranked from worst to best:

20. Watford

19. Burnley

18. Southampton

17. Brentford

16. Brighton & Hove Albion

15. Norwich City

14. Wolverhampton Wanderers

13. Leicester City

12. Arsenal

11. Tottenham Hotspur

10. Manchester City

9. Everton

8. West Ham

7. Aston Villa

6. Chelsea

5. Crystal Palace

4. Leeds

3. Newcastle

2. Manchester United

1. Liverpool

Last season, Klopp was left to rue the absence of fans after Liverpool were stunned by Burnley at Anfield earlier this year.

"One of the main reasons is there's no crowd in, there's no doubt about that," he told Sky Sports.

"There were some home games when we lost where I thought in other times even without crowd, we would or should have won this game for sure but we didn't.

"Now we have a losing streak of four home games? Six home games in a row - wow! That's long. We have to change. But it's not how can I change that in training or whatever, we have to bring ourselves in the right mindset.

"For a long time, nobody could really explain why we were are so strong at home, at least results-wise. Now this is not easy to explain but the main reason why we are not exactly the same is we miss our supporters.

"That's how it is but that is not to change. We have played very good games without supporters at home and that's what we have to do now. We want to squeeze out of the season whatever we can get."

