Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The beginning of WrestleMania 37 in April of this year was delayed to severe weather issues in the Tampa Bay area, and Samoa Joe has opened up about the 'chaos' that ensued.

Samoa Joe served as one of the commentators for the event, with the main roster star speaking GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview about what went down that day:

We knew about the rain delay. Something people don't know about the Tampa Bay area, the hockey team is called the Lightning for a reason. There are more lightning strikes in Tampa than pretty much anywhere in the world. Whenever there is thunder and lightning, you have to get the fans underneath cover and get them off the floor of the stadium. We were more concerned about the safety, but at the same time you have to fill time and go back and forth, just doing live shots.

While the situation seemed incredibly chaotic, which Samoa Joe has confirmed it was, the WWE NXT star revealed that the commentators found the whole situation rather "amusing":

For us, it's just amusing to hear the chaos going on. Right before we go on air, it's just me and Michael Cole. Before that, this shrilling electronic screech comes through our ear pices, I pulled mine out. Byron is like standing in the corner, his headset completely shorted out and he's pulling stuff off of him and trying to listen. His IFB and it's just sitting in a puddle of water that appeared in two seconds because it rains like the amazon forest here in Florida when it does get going. There is a lot of chaos and the whole time I'm just laughing. When we went to back, the rain starts going sideways and we're underneath the canopy, but at that point I'm just like, give us the ponchos, otherwise we'll be out here soaking wet and looking like a Monty Python skit. I'd rather look like the Gorton's fisherman than a dude in a wet suit, so give me the poncho.

You can watch NXT TakeOver 36, where Samoa Joe will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, live on the WWE Network on August 22.

News Now - Sport News