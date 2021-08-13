Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns has revealed the two requests he made, both of which have been granted, before agreeing to return to WWE television last year.

Roman Reigns was taken off WWE TV in April 2020 due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Universal Champion not returning until SummerSlam in August of that year.

Reigns spoke to Sports Illustrated about his return to TV, noting that he asked WWE to work with Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman when agreeing to come back, courtesy of POST Wrestling:

I had two requests. I wanted to work with Michael Hayes, that’s my guy. He’s been with me from The Shield days and even before that with my family and a lot of the people around me have been in relations and in close contact with my family, even before my time as a performer, back when I was just a kid. So they have a great history with my family and they’ve taken to me like family, like blood and those are two guys who are critically in my process – Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have obviously been working together on-screen, but reports have indicated that Heyman has also been involved in the creative process of almost all of Reigns' storylines, many of which have been received incredibly well.

Roman Reigns is on a roll right now as the Tribal Chief character, with the 36-year-old having held the Universal Championship for 345 days at the time of writing.

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with John Cena on Friday Night SmackDown, with former NXT star Finn Balor also involved in the storyline following his surprise return to the Blue brand last month.

Speaking of Roman Reigns and John Cena, the pair are slated to go one-on-one for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam next month.

You can watch SummerSlam live in the US on Peacock on August 21, as well as in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

