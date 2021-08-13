FIFA 22: Generic club names being used for unlicensed teams

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While FIFA 22 will have rights to the majority of clubs around the world, some have managed to escape from their grasp.

For decades, EA have locked horns with Japanese gaming giants Konami, the producers of the Pro Evolution Soccer series, in competition to produce the most successful virtual football franchise across the entire history.

While they have not seen the grossing figures that FIFA have, this has stopped the PES series from hitting EA where it hurts.

Multiple exclusivity deals have been secured with several Serie A clubs, meaning that Konami own the rights to the respective crests, kits, logos and stadia.

However, EA have not discounted these teams from the game and have been forced to improvise. Scroll down to see which clubs have been affected and how they will appear in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Generic Serie A club names

Bergamo Calcio - Atalanta

After an impressive few years for the club and growing at a rate of knots, Atalanta were quickly snapped up by Komani meaning that EA were forced to alter their name to Bergamo Calcio.

As in real life, they will play in their traditional blue and black striped kit but will be prohibited to use the club's official strip.

Latium - Lazio

Lazio, like Atalanta, is another EA casualty that EA were inflicted with by their Japanese rivals. Despite this, they will be appearing with this badge that has a giant letter 'L' with a Greek-style grass crown, a recognition of ancient Rome.

Piemonte Calcio - Juventus

One of the most successful clubs in Italy, Juventus, have been absent from the FIFA series for two years and will become a third in FIFA 22.

Roma FC - AS Roma

AS Roma's truancy completes the 'Derby Della Capitale' which will be completely unrecognisable in FIFA 22. Along with arch-rivals Lazio, neither club will appear in this year's title.

There could be more clubs that are added to this list, in which case updates will be provided as soon as more information is revealed in due course.

