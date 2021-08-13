Free Fire Redeem Codes (August 2021): Diamonds, Skins, How to Redeem and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire, is a battle royale game which has promo codes to redeem and we have all the codes for August.

Free fire was developed and published by Garena for both Android and iOS mobile devices and players clearly love what it has to offer as many play it every day.

It was released back in 2017 and by keeping the game fresh and updated constantly, Free Fire has continued to be a success.

The promo codes tend to have an expiry time and Free Fire are constantly adding new ones for players to go and find.

Here is everything you need to know about the Free Fire Redeem Codes for August:

Free Fire Promo Codes August (2021)

The promo codes available in Free Fire can unlock a bunch of rewards, giving players new content when they redeem them. The current promo codes for August are:

Promo Codes with known rewards

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber BountyHunter

FF8MBDXPVCB1 - Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G -Age of Gold bundle

XUW3FNK7AV8N - x2 Custom Room Cards

H28UZG5ATK2R - Reward not known

TJ57OSSDN5AP -x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

R9UVPEYJOXZX - Reward not known

W0JJAFV3TU5E -UMP Wilderness Hunter

ESX24ADSGM4K - Reward not known

XLMMVSBNV6YC - x2 Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

WOJJAFV3TU5E - Shimmy Emote

LH3DHG87XU5U - Coins

PACJJTUA29UU - Coins

YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid Scar (7 Days)

3IBBMSL7AK8G - The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

R9UVPEYJOXZX - x3 Weapon Royale Voucher

XUW3FNK7AV8N - x2 Custom Room Cards

TJ57OSSDN5AP - x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

WLSGJXS5KFYR - AWM Duke Swallowtail (7 Days)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7 Days)

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 Days)

Promo Codes with unknown rewards

FGYTGVCDRTYJ

FFMC5GZ8S3JC

ECSMH8ZK763Q

FFPLPQXXENMS

F2AYSAH5CCQH

FFPLFMSJDKEL

FFMCF8XLVNKC

JDFGBHJKIUYT

B6IYCTNH4PV3

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFMCLJESSCR7

YXY3EGTLHGJX

XLMMVSBNV6YC

FFMC2SJLKXSB

TJ57OSSDN5AP

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WJK4KX7MQTK6

How to redeem Free Fire Promo Codes

You can easily redeem these codes and it only takes a few steps to complete. Once you redeem them you will be given your reward straight away.

You have to Visit the official Free Fire redemption website

Then you log in to your account.

You can do it by using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account.

Once logged in, you enter the code in the text box and then you click confirm.

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible as they will expire at some point in the near future.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News