Free Fire Redeem Codes (August 2021): Diamonds, Skins, How to Redeem and More
Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire, is a battle royale game which has promo codes to redeem and we have all the codes for August.
Free fire was developed and published by Garena for both Android and iOS mobile devices and players clearly love what it has to offer as many play it every day.
It was released back in 2017 and by keeping the game fresh and updated constantly, Free Fire has continued to be a success.
The promo codes tend to have an expiry time and Free Fire are constantly adding new ones for players to go and find.
Here is everything you need to know about the Free Fire Redeem Codes for August:
Free Fire Promo Codes August (2021)
The promo codes available in Free Fire can unlock a bunch of rewards, giving players new content when they redeem them. The current promo codes for August are:
Promo Codes with known rewards
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle
- B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber BountyHunter
- FF8MBDXPVCB1 - Reward not known
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G -Age of Gold bundle
- XUW3FNK7AV8N - x2 Custom Room Cards
- H28UZG5ATK2R - Reward not known
- TJ57OSSDN5AP -x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
- R9UVPEYJOXZX - Reward not known
- W0JJAFV3TU5E -UMP Wilderness Hunter
- ESX24ADSGM4K - Reward not known
- XLMMVSBNV6YC - x2 Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- WOJJAFV3TU5E - Shimmy Emote
- LH3DHG87XU5U - Coins
- PACJJTUA29UU - Coins
- YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid Scar (7 Days)
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G - The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)
- WLSGJXS5KFYR - AWM Duke Swallowtail (7 Days)
- B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7 Days)
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 Days)
Promo Codes with unknown rewards
- FGYTGVCDRTYJ
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC
- ECSMH8ZK763Q
- FFPLPQXXENMS
- F2AYSAH5CCQH
- FFPLFMSJDKEL
- FFMCF8XLVNKC
- JDFGBHJKIUYT
- FFMCLJESSCR7
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- WJK4KX7MQTK6
How to redeem Free Fire Promo Codes
- You can easily redeem these codes and it only takes a few steps to complete. Once you redeem them you will be given your reward straight away.
- You have to Visit the official Free Fire redemption website
- Then you log in to your account.
- You can do it by using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account.
- Once logged in, you enter the code in the text box and then you click confirm.
Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible as they will expire at some point in the near future.
