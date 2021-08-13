Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2020/21 season had its ups and downs for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished second in the Premier League table, scoring 73 goals along the way.

But they were still unable to mount a serious title challenge and the Red Devils were also defeated in the Europa League final by Villarreal, prolonging the manager's wait for a trophy.

United will be expected to finish the 2021/22 season in a far better position, especially after the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer.

But are those two acquisitions enough to turn Solskjaer's side from nearly men into winners? Not according to Chelsea legend John Terry.

When speaking to Stadium Astro, the Englishman boldly stated that United will not even finish in the top four, citing their lack of a "big striker who can get 25-30 goals" as the reason.

"With Cavani, he's older and he needs managing," Terry said. "I think with Solskjaer playing and the likes of Michael Carrick being there, they'll know they can't push him every single day. He's one of those players that they maybe need to send in, or keep inside and let him have a massage or a kind of spa day.

"It's all about managing him and I think Solskjaer does that very well with all of his players. If they need to get the best out of Cavani for the first two or three months while Marcus [Rashford] is injured I'm sure they'll know the best way possible to do that.

"Again, it's about managing that group of players but if Man Utd really want to go out and compete I think they need to go out and buy a big striker who is going to get you 25-30 goals. That's difficult to do. It would probably cost £100 to £120million which isn't always easy to do."

So when he was asked to give his top four prediction, Terry replied: "I'd go Chelsea, Man City as first or second, I'd go Leicester fourth and I will go Liverpool third."

Leicester ahead of United? Brave, John, very brave indeed.

The Foxes have finished fifth in the last two Premier League campaigns, but Terry believes Brendan Rodgers' talented side will go one better in 2021/22.

