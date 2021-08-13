Borderlands 3 Shift Codes: Active Rewards, Free Golden Keys, How to Redeem and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another month can only mean one thing - more opportunities to grab those Golden Keys in Borderlands 3.

The action role-playing first-person is a popular title among segments of the gaming community and few players have put Gearbox Software's creation down since the game's release back in 2019.

Winning four awards in its first 12 months of production, it's easy to see why gamers keep coming back for more, especially when there are always opportunities to collect some valuable loot.

It may not be a necessity for more experienced players, but for beginners and novices, getting your hands on Golden Keys early is a chance for you to progress more quickly than usual.

Who can turn down free rewards? Not us. With the Golden Chest in Sanctuary just sitting there waiting to be opened, why not get your hands on some Golden Keys.

Here is everything you need to know regarding Borderlands 3 Shift Codes:

Active Rewards

Here are the codes that are currently live and working in Borderlands 3:

WSKBB-Z666Z-C6KRZ-FBTB3-9WCKT - x3 Golden Keys

ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H - x3 Golden Keys

ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 - x1 Golden Keys

9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z - x1 Golden Keys

HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR - x1 Golden Keys

Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6 - x1 Golden Keys

ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5 - x1 Golden Keys

WZWB3-K6S69-5FWF9-RTJTB-KSRSZ - x3 Golden Keys

How To Redeem

There are two ways that gamers can get their hands on free Golden Keys:

In-game claiming

Load up Borderlands 3 and select the Social menu;

Enter your Shift Code in the box provided to access rewards via the in-game Mail system.

Or:

Gearbox Software's Website

Use the following link to access the official redeem page by Redeem Software;

Login or create a new account following the relevant instructions;

Enter your redeem code in the box provided.

