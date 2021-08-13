Tottenham Predicted XI vs Man City as Nuno delivers key team news

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off their Premier League campaign when they take on reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo may have hoped for an easier opening match at the helm at Spurs but the fixture could give a useful indication of how his side is shaping up as they look to improve on their seventh place finish from last season.

With team news filtering in ahead of the mouthwatering clash, let's take a look at how Tottenham could line-up against Pep Guardiola's men.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest team news at Tottenham?

A number of Tottenham's players featured in international tournaments over the summer, and Nuno has admitted that he will need to assess the fitness of some key players, including Harry Kane.

The England captain returned to first-team training on Friday, amid speculation linking him with a move to Sunday's opponents, City, prior to the transfer window closing at the end of the month.

New signings Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero are also being monitored, having played for Spain and Argentina, respectively, over the summer, with the latter recovering from a knee problem as well.

Japhet Tanganga should be fit after a recent knock but Ryan Sessegnon may not be back in time from his recent hamstring injury. Nuno has also claimed that Tanguy Ndombele is not being considered for selection right now as "it's not the right moment for him to be with the group in terms of competition."

Man City PREPARING £120m bid for Harry Kane! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

Which Tottenham stars will definitely start versus Man City?

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played every minute of Spurs' Premier League campaign in 2020/21, and he will be at the heart of the team's midfield again this weekend.

Sergio Reguilon also seems to be a nailed-on starter after enjoying a solid opening year in north London last season, while Son Heung-min will hope to continue his recent good form against City, having scored in each of his last two home games against the Manchester club in the league.

What decisions does Nuno Espirito Santo need to make?

The Tottenham boss faces a huge decision over whether to play Kane against a side that are interested in signing him.

The 28-year-old reportedly returned late to training last week, and he has not had any game time since the Euro 2020 final over a month ago. Therefore, he must be lacking match sharpness, and he may not be in the right state of mind to face a side that he could be joining in the coming weeks.

However, Kane ended last season as the player with the most goals and most assists in England's top division, so Nuno may be tempted to rush him back to play in this game.

The former Wolves manager must also decide who to play alongside Hojbjerg in midfield, with Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp seemingly vying for one place between them.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Tanguy Ndombele wear for Tottenham? 23 28 21 26

Predicted Tottenham XI vs Man City

Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Alli; Moura, Bergwijn, Son

News Now - Sport News