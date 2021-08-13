PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes August 2021: Active Rewards, How to Redeem and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been at the top of the tree, as far as mobile gaming is concerned.

It is what all other games aspire to be, with PUBG Corporation's creation being one of the best-selling, highest-grossing and most-played games of all time.

According to the data analytics company Sensor Tower, the handheld battle royale franchise raked in an astounding $300 million (£216.5 million) in July alone, which other titles could only dream of accumulating.

Not only is the gameplay thoroughly enjoyable, but also the cosmetics and weapon skins are up for grabs. Not only that, but free UC (PUBG's in-game currency), pans and sets can also be claimed - and who doesn't like a freebie?

That's because PUBG distributes redeem codes that can be used to unlock free rewards each month.

Here is everything that you need to know regarding PUBG Mobile redeem codes:

Active Rewards

Here are the latest set of redeem codes that are currently working in-game:

BNBEZBZECU - unknown reward

BDFVZBIZ7KN - unknown reward

PUBGMOBILEBD - unknown reward

IFZBIZACZG - Legendary Outfit

TIFZBJZWMN - Legendary Outfit

BBKTZEZET3 - Legendary Outfit

DKJU8LMBPY - Free Silver Fragments

UCBYSD800 - 800 UC

BBKTZEZET8 - PUBG Operation Leo Set Legendary Outfit

BBVNZBZ8M9 - Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity

BBKVZBZ8FW - 8 Red Tea Popularity

BAPPZBZXF8 - UMP Gun Skin

PUBGMCREATIVE - Jungle Prey Parachute (1 day)

BBVNZBZ4M9 - x2 Red Tea Popularity

BBKRZBZBF9 – PUBG Cannon Popularity

BBVNZBZ4M9 – PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity

BAPPZBZXF5 – Get UMP-45 Gun Skin

BMTGZBZBKQ - M416 Skin

TQIZBz76F - Motorcycle Skin

LEVKIN1QPCZ -Pacer Set - Gold

VETREL2IMHX - Bumble Bee Set

SD16Z66XHH – SCAR-L Gun Skin

ZADROT5QLHP - Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR - Assassin Suit & Bottom

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players

BOBR3IBMT - Desert Ranger Set

VEZIRBEYEID -GVK Parachute

BMTJZDZPPK - Jester Hero Headgear

EGOISTPATIEID - Kong Team – Pan

DOCHEID -Kong Team – Pan

MEZARCIEID - Rewards: Kong Team – Pan

BRAEID - Kong Team – Pan

BARISGEID - Kong Team – Pan

SD14G84FCC - AKM Glacier Skin

JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan

RNUZBZ9QQ - Legendary Vehicle Skin

MAY25PUBGMOBILE - x1 Aircraft Pilot License, "What?" Graffiti

MONSTERDETECTED - x1 Aircraft Pilot License, "What?" Graffiti

TITANSLASTSTAND x1 Aircraft Pilot License, "Follow Me" Graffiti

GODZILLAVSKONG - 1 Aircraft Pilot License, "Curious" Graffiti

GODZILLAKONG - x1 Aircraft Pilot License, 3 Silver

DKJU9GTDSM - x100 Silver Fragments

PUBGM GROZA - The Skulls – Groza

TIFZBHZK4A - Legendary Outfit

BEAUTY - Duelist Set

PEACE - Piglet Set

HEALTH - Combat Driver Set

LUCKY - Combat Driver Set

HAPPINESS - Underground Crew Set

LOSTFREQPUBGM - Lost Frequencies song

RAMADANMUBARAK - Jester Hero Headgear

RAMADANKAREEM - Duelist Set

GPHZDBTFZ - Scar-L Gun Skin

BBKVZBZ6FW - PUBG Cannon Popularity

EKJONARKJO - M416 Gun Skin

MIDASBUY - Free Namecard and Room Card

GOODMORNING - 2021 Fireworks Gift

DKJU9GTDSM – x1000 Silver Fragments

UCBYSD600 – x600 UC redeem code

How can I redeem PUBG codes?

The steps are as follows:

Open PUBG Mobile on your iOS or Android device;

Find your account's character ID, right next to your profile picture;

Visit the PUBG Mobile redemption centre;

Enter your Character ID;

Enter a code you want to redeem;

Complete the captcha security check by entering a verification code.

