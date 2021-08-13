PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes August 2021: Active Rewards, How to Redeem and more
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been at the top of the tree, as far as mobile gaming is concerned.
It is what all other games aspire to be, with PUBG Corporation's creation being one of the best-selling, highest-grossing and most-played games of all time.
According to the data analytics company Sensor Tower, the handheld battle royale franchise raked in an astounding $300 million (£216.5 million) in July alone, which other titles could only dream of accumulating.
Not only is the gameplay thoroughly enjoyable, but also the cosmetics and weapon skins are up for grabs. Not only that, but free UC (PUBG's in-game currency), pans and sets can also be claimed - and who doesn't like a freebie?
That's because PUBG distributes redeem codes that can be used to unlock free rewards each month.
Here is everything that you need to know regarding PUBG Mobile redeem codes:
Active Rewards
Here are the latest set of redeem codes that are currently working in-game:
- BNBEZBZECU - unknown reward
- BDFVZBIZ7KN - unknown reward
- PUBGMOBILEBD - unknown reward
- IFZBIZACZG - Legendary Outfit
- TIFZBJZWMN - Legendary Outfit
- BBKTZEZET3 - Legendary Outfit
- DKJU8LMBPY - Free Silver Fragments
- UCBYSD800 - 800 UC
- BBKTZEZET8 - PUBG Operation Leo Set Legendary Outfit
- BBVNZBZ8M9 - Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
- BBKVZBZ8FW - 8 Red Tea Popularity
- BAPPZBZXF8 - UMP Gun Skin
- PUBGMCREATIVE - Jungle Prey Parachute (1 day)
- BBVNZBZ4M9 - x2 Red Tea Popularity
- BBKRZBZBF9 – PUBG Cannon Popularity
- BBVNZBZ4M9 – PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
- BAPPZBZXF5 – Get UMP-45 Gun Skin
- BMTGZBZBKQ - M416 Skin
- TQIZBz76F - Motorcycle Skin
- LEVKIN1QPCZ -Pacer Set - Gold
- VETREL2IMHX - Bumble Bee Set
- SD16Z66XHH – SCAR-L Gun Skin
- ZADROT5QLHP - Stealth Brigade Set
- SIWEST4YLXR - Assassin Suit & Bottom
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players
- BOBR3IBMT - Desert Ranger Set
- VEZIRBEYEID -GVK Parachute
- BMTJZDZPPK - Jester Hero Headgear
- EGOISTPATIEID - Kong Team – Pan
- DOCHEID -Kong Team – Pan
- MEZARCIEID - Rewards: Kong Team – Pan
- BRAEID - Kong Team – Pan
- BARISGEID - Kong Team – Pan
- SD14G84FCC - AKM Glacier Skin
- JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
- RNUZBZ9QQ - Legendary Vehicle Skin
- MAY25PUBGMOBILE - x1 Aircraft Pilot License, "What?" Graffiti
- MONSTERDETECTED - x1 Aircraft Pilot License, "What?" Graffiti
- TITANSLASTSTAND x1 Aircraft Pilot License, "Follow Me" Graffiti
- GODZILLAVSKONG - 1 Aircraft Pilot License, "Curious" Graffiti
- GODZILLAKONG - x1 Aircraft Pilot License, 3 Silver
- DKJU9GTDSM - x100 Silver Fragments
- PUBGM GROZA - The Skulls – Groza
- TIFZBHZK4A - Legendary Outfit
- BEAUTY - Duelist Set
- PEACE - Piglet Set
- HEALTH - Combat Driver Set
- LUCKY - Combat Driver Set
- HAPPINESS - Underground Crew Set
- LOSTFREQPUBGM - Lost Frequencies song
- RAMADANMUBARAK - Jester Hero Headgear
- RAMADANKAREEM - Duelist Set
- GPHZDBTFZ - Scar-L Gun Skin
- BBKVZBZ6FW - PUBG Cannon Popularity
- EKJONARKJO - M416 Gun Skin
- MIDASBUY - Free Namecard and Room Card
- GOODMORNING - 2021 Fireworks Gift
- DKJU9GTDSM – x1000 Silver Fragments
- UCBYSD600 – x600 UC redeem code
How can I redeem PUBG codes?
The steps are as follows:
- Open PUBG Mobile on your iOS or Android device;
- Find your account's character ID, right next to your profile picture;
- Visit the PUBG Mobile redemption centre;
- Enter your Character ID;
- Enter a code you want to redeem;
- Complete the captcha security check by entering a verification code.
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News