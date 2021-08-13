Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian forward has arrived at Chelsea in a club-record £97.5m fee from Inter Milan.

"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," Lukaku told Chelsea's official website. "It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

According to the Evening Standard, Lukaku will earn £212,000-per-week at the west London giants.

But how does that compare to the rest of Chelsea's players?

View every Chelsea player's wages below. Data has been provided by Spotrac.

29. Kurt Zouma - £40,000-a-week

28. Ruben Loftus-Cheek - £54,000-a-week

27. Tammy Abraham - £57,692-a-week

26. Ruben Loftus-Cheek - £60,000-a-week

25. Emerson Palmieri - £67,500-a-week

24. Davide Zappacosta - £70,000-a-week

23. Edouard Mendy - £75,000-a-week

22. Andreas Christensen - £80,000-a-week

21. Mason Mount - £88,462-a-week

=19. Reece James - £91,667-a-week

=19. Ross Barkley - £91,667-a-week

=13. Hakim Ziyech - £100,000-a-week

=13. Antonio Rudiger - £100,000-a-week

=13. Mateo Kovacic - £100,000-a-week

=13. Reece James - £100,000-a-week

=13. Danny Drinkwater - £100,000-a-week

=13. Marcos Alonso - £100,000-a-week

=10. Thiago Silva - £110,000-a-week

=10. Jorginho - £110,000-a-week

=10. Tiemoue Bakayoko - £110,000-a-week

9. Callum Hudson-Odoi - £120,000-a-week

8. Kai Havertz - £140,000-a-week

7. N'Golo Kante - £144,231-a-week

6. Cesar Azpilicueta - £145,000-a-week

5. Christian Pulisic - £145,443-a-week

4. Kepa Arrizabalaga - £150,000-a-week

3. Timo Werner - £170,000-a-week

2. Ben Chilwell - £190,000-a-week

1. Romelu Lukaku - £212,000-a-week

Lukaku is now Chelsea's highest-paid player after completing his move from Inter Milan.

Kepa is Chelsea's second-choice goalkeeper but earns double than their number one, Mendy.

Kante is one of the best midfielders in the world and is arguably Chelsea's best player, but is only their seventh highest earner.

Bakayoko, who hasn't featured for the club since 2018, somehow makes the top 10.

Chelsea are also paying Drinkwater £100,000-per-week despite the 31-year-old not featuring for the club in three years.

The English midfielder is one of 18 players that are earning six figures or more per-week.

