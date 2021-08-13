Call of Duty Vanguard: First Teaser Video Surfaces On Social Media

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There have been many leaks over the last few days around Call of Duty Vanguard and we have now been treated to our first teaser video.

It seems like Call of Duty have got so frustrated with the sheer amount of leaks coming out and are therefore going to start finally revealing what could come in the next Call of Duty.

Fans are thoroughly enjoying the current game in the franchise, Black Ops Cold War, and season 5 was released today.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Latest News, Release Date, Roadmap, Zombies, Maps, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

Now that we have been shown this official teaser for the game, we should see a lot more information be revealed in the very near future.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

First Official Teaser Video Surfaces on Social Media About Call of Duty Vanguard

The game is going back in time and some of the recent leaks have told us that Vanguard will be set just after World War II.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaker reveals game takes place after WWII

The gaming community will be over the moon to see this footage of the game finally surface, and like typical teasers it is very short.

From the clip, you can see glimpses of a forest with lots of debris suggesting some sort of warfare has been going on.

Call of Duty revealed this and also sent out a tweet which basically confirmed the leaks surfacing recently. Therefore gaming fans are understandably getting very excited by what we have heard so far.

With Vanguard due for a 2021 release, players definitely don't have too long to wait until they can get their hands on the game.

Normally when a teaser video comes out, we see a few more teaser videos released soon after, so be sure to keep an eye out for any more videos on social media.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News