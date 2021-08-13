Lauren James, Nikita Parris, Bunny Shaw: The 10 best WSL signings for 2021/22

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Women's Super League transfer window is in full swing and a number of high-profile moves have given the football community a lot to talk about.

With just weeks to go until the 2021/22 season gets underway, GiveMeSport Women takes a look at the savvy business already confirmed ahead of the new term.

Here are our top 10 statement signings...

Nikita Parris – Arsenal

One of the most talked about signings of this window is Nikita Parris' return to home soil. The England international has rejoined the WSL ranks by signing for Arsenal from Lyon.

With talisman Vivianne Miedema still the focal point of their attack, the addition of Parris makes the North London side one team to watch this season.

Parris scored 13 goals in 20 Division 1 appearances for the French giants last term, playing across a number of positions in the absence of star striker Ada Hegerberg.

Arsenal's swoop for the Lioness star is a huge statement after their disjointed run in the 2020/21.

Lauren James – Chelsea

Lauren James' transfer to Chelsea is a huge move for the Blues – not because they need the attacking firepower, but because it shows just how strong the lure of Emma Hayes is.

After winning a second consecutive WSL title and finishing as runners-up in the Champions League, Chelsea will want to push for their first European title.

Acquiring 19-year-old star James after she made history on numerous occasions for Manchester United means the Blues now have even more threat in an already frightening front three.

Bunny Shaw – Manchester City

With Chloe Kelly out of action with an ACL injury, Manchester City immediately took to the transfer market to find a replacement for this season.

Despite Paris Saint-Germain winning the D1 title, it was Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw of Bordeaux who won the Golden Boot – boasting a stellar 22 goals.

The Jamaican international will join proven attacking talents Ellen White and Lauren Hemp in sky blue as City look to chase down Chelsea for the title once more.

Toni Duggan – Everton

Everton are on track to break into the WSL's top three challenge for Champions League football this season.

The Toffees have recruited well with the signings of Leonie Maier from Arsenal and Aurora Galli from Juventus, but their statement signing has to be Toni Duggan.

The forward returns to her girlhood club after four years in Spain. She will link up with fellow Lioness Izzy Christiansen, bringing a wealth of experience from both the domestic and international stage.

Claudia Walker – West Ham

West Ham survived relegation last season by the skin of their teeth – finishing just three points ahead of the drop zone.

Despite a number of key players fleeing the nest, the West Londoners have more than made up for the departures.

West Ham have brought in Claudia Walker from Birmingham City, who was undoubtedly their star player last term. With a number of important goals for the Blues, she attracted a lot of attention after playing a huge role in their relegation survival. As a team in need, the Irons have done well to bring in such a talented goalscorer.

Vicky Losada – Manchester City

Another huge coup for Man City comes in the form of Vicky Losada, who led Barcelona to a Primera Iberdrola title and first ever Champions League trophy last season.

After finishing just two points behind Chelsea in an agonising title miss, they've wasted no time in adding proven creative playmakers to the ranks and giving themselves their best shot at another run for silverware this time round.

Louise Quinn – Birmingham City

Louise Quinn's move away from the WSL wasn't a surprising one given the fact she has previously enjoyed stints in Ireland and Sweden, but it felt like the league had lost a real icon.

Quinn is an experienced centre-back with 86 international caps for the Republic of Ireland. Joining a side with big defensive frailties like Birmingham has put them in good stead to make a solid comeback this season as they work on tightening up the leaks in their squad.

Sophie Baggaley – Manchester United

This was a well-deserved move for Sophie Baggaley, who has been a standout player for Bristol City for several seasons now.

Manchester United experienced a huge loss after Casey Stoney left her position as manager and world class talent like Tobin Heath and Christen Press left the club. However, snapping up a tried and tested goalkeeper to keep their defence tight has been a solid move for the Reds.

Baggaley's level-headedness between the sticks and abiltiy to produce game-changing stops – including penalty saves – has put her on the radar of many clubs. Her move to United may also be the ticket to her long overdue senior England call up.

Natasha Dowie – Reading

Natasha Dowie is a seriously underrated player given her experience and accolades.

The Abu Dhabi-born striker won two WSL titles with Liverpool and the W-League during her stint with Melbourne Victory. She also won the W-League Golden Boot in 2019 and and was named Everton's Player of the Year during her time on the blue side of Merseyside.

Dowie has 14 caps for England and has played on three difference continents during her career. Reading have landed a huge talent as they look at improving on their surprising seventh place finish last season.

Jess Sigsworth – Leicester City

Leicester City are bringing an exciting squad into the WSL following their promotion from the Championship last term.

The Foxes have wasted no time in snapping up talent from England's top flight, including ex-Man United forward Jess Sigsworth.

They already have star striker Natasha Flint in their ranks, so the addition of Sigsworth could create a dangerous duo up front.

The 26-year-old will be eager to get some first team minutes under her belt and, after being mainly a rotational player for United last season, will want to show why she should be one of the first names on the team-sheet.

