Battlefield Tier List: Ranked from Best to Worst
The Battlefield franchise has had a long, illustrious and successful time in the gaming industry.
For some of us, it's part of a day-to-day ritual. You get home after a long day at work to submerge yourself into the battlegrounds of yesteryear - some even in the future.
DICE have never failed to disappoint us with the Battlefield series, well, on occasions, but that doesn't subtract from how successful the series has been as a whole.
That being said, some games have turned out to be much better than others. Below, we have listed each Battlefield instalment in order from best to worst. This does not include Battlefield 2042 which is due out later in the year - but will be added in once reviewed by gamers and critics alike.
Battlefield Tier List
Here is our view on the Battlefield tier list before the official release of Battlefield 2042:
S Tier
- Battlefield 2
A Tier
- Battlefield 1942
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield Bad Company 2
B Tier
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield Bad Company 2: Vietnam
C Tier
- Battlefield Hardline
- 2142 Battlefield
- Battlefield Vietnam
D Tier
- Battlefield Heroes
- Battlefield Play4Free
