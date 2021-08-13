Battlefield Tier List: Ranked from Best to Worst

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Battlefield franchise has had a long, illustrious and successful time in the gaming industry.

For some of us, it's part of a day-to-day ritual. You get home after a long day at work to submerge yourself into the battlegrounds of yesteryear - some even in the future.

DICE have never failed to disappoint us with the Battlefield series, well, on occasions, but that doesn't subtract from how successful the series has been as a whole.

That being said, some games have turned out to be much better than others. Below, we have listed each Battlefield instalment in order from best to worst. This does not include Battlefield 2042 which is due out later in the year - but will be added in once reviewed by gamers and critics alike.

Battlefield Tier List

Here is our view on the Battlefield tier list before the official release of Battlefield 2042:

S Tier

Battlefield 2

A Tier

Battlefield 1942

Battlefield 1

Battlefield Bad Company 2

B Tier

Battlefield V

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 3

Battlefield Bad Company 2: Vietnam

C Tier

Battlefield Hardline

2142 Battlefield

Battlefield Vietnam

D Tier

Battlefield Heroes

Battlefield Play4Free

