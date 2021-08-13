Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Luiz's time at Arsenal came to an end in the summer.

In truth, he did not have the success he would have hoped in north London.

The Brazilian played 73 times in his two season spell at the club, scoring four goals.

He made made numerous mistakes during his time in an Arsenal shirt and he failed to help the Gunners qualify for the Champions League once again.

Jamie Carragher was very critical of Luiz during his time at the Gunners. And he's now had another shot at the 34-year-old defender.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Overlap, Carragher criticised Arsenal's sporting director, Edu, for signing Luiz.

He said, per football365: "When you’re talking about Edu as sporting director, you’re bringing David Luiz in and you’re bringing Willian in – two rejects from Chelsea. I’m just scratching my head thinking, ‘I can’t get behind this, it’s wrong, it doesn’t work’.

"Of course you’re allowed to make mistakes, but make the right mistakes.

“Why are you buying rejects from Chelsea who are over 30? And then giving them big deals and you can’t get rid of them? That’s a mistake before it’s happened. That’s just stupid.”

Luiz was asked about Carragher's criticism in an interview with the Daily Mail.

And the 34-year-old did not hold back at all.

"It is funny, some people talk about how to win the Premier League, but they have never won it,’ he begins. Jamie Carragher never won the Premier League.

"They talk and say, “This player is not right for this league”. Yet I won the league. These people have forgotten the past."

Ouch. He continued: "You cannot say, “David is a player who never won, you won’t win anything with David”. That is not true! You have to base your opinion on something real, not something fake.

"I use the word perception. That is all it is. I am not going to fight to change the perception of these people, who decide to have this view of me because they want to.

"They have not analysed me properly. I am not going to waste my time on that.

"But I will always say — every single time I trained or played, I did my best. I played with my heart. I never tried to run away from anything. I always showed my face.

"I arrived in England, at 23, and I was a defender who played from the back — no one did that, I was different. Some did not like it. Now, 11 years later, everyone does it… “Ah, isn’t he a great defender, he can play from the back!”

