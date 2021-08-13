Garena Free Fire: How To Get Diamonds For Free

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Garena Free Fire is a great battle royale mobile game available on both iOS and Android devices and we have all the information you need to get diamonds for free.

Battle royale games are massively popular right now, with millions playing Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

Free Fire is one of many mobile games which offers in-game rewards as well as lots of items and cosmetics for players to get their hands on.

Some of these are available for free and can be unlocked via promo codes. These are constantly updating and changing all the time.

How to get diamonds for free in Garena Free Fire

Players can buy some of these in-game items like cosmetics with diamonds that you can get in the game.

These aren’t always easy to acquire; however, there is a way that you can get them for free and the ways to get them are really easy to do. There are multiple ways in which you can get free diamonds, and they are:

Redeem Codes: Some of the redeem codes will unlock free diamonds.

Buy Membership Plans: If you have a membership plan, you can get free diamonds alongside a lot of other content you receive.

Report Bugs in Advance Server: If you test updates, find a bug and then give feedback you will be treated to free diamonds.

No doubt diamonds in Garena Free Fire are crucial for players and also make the game a lot more enjoyable.

The best way to get them is probably via redeem codes, so be sure to keep an eye out for any codes that come out in the near future.

If any new features and future updates bring about more ways to get diamonds for free in Garena Free Fire, then we will update this page as soon as possible.

The multiplayer game was released all the way back in 2017 and is still massively popular. No doubt it will continue to stay like this for quite some time as no complaints have been revealed yet.

