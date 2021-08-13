Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi has no chance whatsoever of winning the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Simon Jordan.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will not play in the Champions League for Barcelona again this year.

Instead he has swapped the Nou Camp for the Parc des Princes, where he will spend at least the next two years of his career.

But even after blowing away Bayern Munich in their own back yard, the Argentina superstar apparently doesn't have a hope of winning it again.

Jordan, host of the 'White and Jordan Show' on talkSPORT and the former owner of Crystal Palace, says the former Barça star will do well to get within even an inch of a mile of Chelsea and Manchester City.

He told talkSPORT: “Is it a bona fide, nailed on, legitimate football transaction?

“In part, it is because Lionel Messi, in our mind’s eye, is still this 26-year-old star.

“But let’s see. I think he will translate into French football because the French league, in comparison to the Premier League, is c--- and I don’t care who that offends.

“It’s not in the same postal code of quality.

“So, by going to the French league, he will still probably perform, but will he win the Champions League? I bet you he won’t.”

Transfer News Live: Willock joins Newcastle, Van Dijk extends Liverpool stay

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

Jordan also seems to have a particular dislike for Paris Saint-Germain, whom he recently labelled as 'a canker sore on the side of football', as well as blaming broadcasters, UEFA, and FIFA for ruining the beautiful game.

He added: “I don’t think PSG, irrespective of how wonderful they are at circumnavigating financial fair play and what their football project looks like, they are not a proper football club.

“A proper football club is the Manchester United and Liverpool’s of the world and Manchester City are beginning to become one…

“But PSG for me are a canker sore on the side of football."

Harry Kane to Manchester City? Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

Read more: Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona could reportedly cost the club €137 million in brand value

News Now - Sport News