20 BBC pundits have predicted the Premier League top four

The 2021/22 Premier League season officially gets under way on Friday evening.

Arsenal have been given the honour of kickstarting the new campaign.

They will play newly promoted Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Gunners haven't finished in the top four of the Premier League since the 2015/16 campaign, where they finished second under Arsene Wenger.

But can they finish in the top four this season and end their six-year hiatus from the Champions League?

20 BBC pundits, including Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, have answered that question.

They were asked to predict who they think will finish in the top four. We've listed their predictions below:

Alan Shearer

1. Chelsea 2. Man City 3. Man Utd 4. Liverpool

Shearer said: "I'm expecting it to be much tighter at the top than last time, with four teams in with a chance of being champions, not just City and Chelsea."

Chris Sutton

1. Chelsea 2. Man City 3. Liverpool 4. Man Utd

Sutton said: "Tuchel has not just sorted them [Chelsea] out defensively, he has added a really nice balance to their team. Timo Werner will benefit from his first year in England, and Havertz also came into form at the end of the season. In Lukaku they will have a guy in who is an absolute glutton for goals."

Martin Keown

1. Man City 2. Chelsea 3. Liverpool 4. Man Utd

Keown said: "What I am really excited about is seeing how Grealish will play under Guardiola, after seeing the effect Pep has had on Sterling and Phil Foden already. Now we have another talented English player in his hands, and Grealish has a team of Galacticos around him."

Micah Richards

1. Man City 2. Chelsea 3. Liverpool 4. Man Utd

Richards said: "It's tougher than ever to call it this season but I am still going to say City, even if they don't get Kane. John Stones has signed a new deal and, with him and Ruben Dias, the defence is sorted.

"When you look at their options in midfield and going forward, it's just not fair on the other teams and, with the form that Raheem Sterling was in at the Euros, they still have to be favourites."

Danny Murphy

1. Man City 2. Liverpool 3. Chelsea 4. Man Utd

Murphy said: "My gut feeling is that City are going to be really difficult to knock off their perch. They and Liverpool will just about have the edge on everyone but not by much - the top four will be really tight."

Jermaine Beckford

1. Man City 2. Chelsea 3. Man Utd 4. Leicester

Beckford said: "I am going with Leicester to finish fourth. Their recruitment is absolutely brilliant, and I am a huge fan of the way Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers sets up his teams and gets everyone working hard together."

View the predictions of all 20 BBC pundits below...

Of the 20 pundits, seven think Chelsea will win the title while 13 think Man City will retain their Premier League crown.

Interestingly, none of the pundits think Liverpool will win the title, with only three thinking they will finish second.

Beckford even thinks that Leicester will make the top four at the expense of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Every pundit thinks Man United will finish in the top four, with all of them also agreeing that Spurs and Arsenal will miss out.

