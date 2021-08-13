Nottingham Forest news: David Prutton delivers prediction for Reds' clash with Bournemouth

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following an agonising defeat on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, Nottingham Forest will be desperate to provide their supporters with something to shout about tomorrow at the City Ground.

The Reds were seemingly on course to seal all three points in their clash with Coventry City after Lyle Taylor opened the scoring in this particular fixture.

However, they were unable to deal with the pressure placed upon them by the Sky Blues who secured a 2-1 victory thanks to late goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Kyle McFadzean.

Whilst Forest did get back to winning ways in the Carabao Cup in their first round clash with Bradford City on Wednesday, manager Chris Hughton will be under no illusion about how difficult it will be to seal a positive result against AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

After reaching the play-offs earlier this year, the Cherries opted to replace Jonathan Woodgate with Scott Parker who previously achieved promotion from this division with Fulham in 2020.

Considering that Bournemouth will be fancying their chances of launching a push for a top-two finish in Championship during the current campaign, Forest could be in for a tough afternoon if they fail to produce their very best in this fixture.

Having netted a brace in the club's match-up with Bradford, Joao Carvalho could be in line to feature against the Cherries whilst the likes of Philip Zinckernagel and Cafu will also be pushing for a place in Hughton's starting eleven.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, David Prutton has revealed that he believes that Forest will secure a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 39-year-old pundit said: "It was a frustrating start for Nottingham Forest, as they went ahead and then led for so long against Coventry, only to lose it all in the final few minutes.

"That is not something we have been used to seeing from Chris Hughton sides in years gone by.

"Bournemouth were impressive in parts against West Brom in their opener, but it might take a little while before Scott Parker's plan fully gels, particularly as his squad continues to come together.

"I think Forest could grab all three points."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Forest did show glimpses of promise in their clash with Coventry, they ultimately ran out of steam last Sunday.

In order to avoid suffering another defeat, the Reds may need to utilise the pace of Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson on the counter-attack as Bournemouth are likely to dominate possession in this fixture having had 57% of the ball in their recent draw with West Bromwich Albion.

If Forest are able to keep the likes of David Brooks and Emiliano Marcondes quiet in this fixture, they could potentially pick up a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Providing that the Reds do indeed seal victory, they could use this particular display as a platform to build upon in the coming months.

