QPR predicted starting XI vs Hull City after Mark Warburton delivers key team news

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to secure their first league victory of the season tomorrow when they head to the KCOM Stadium to face Hull City in the Championship.

The Hoops fought back to seal a point in their opening weekend clash with Millwall as Rob Dickie's long-range effort cancelled out a superb strike from Jed Wallace.

Set to face a Tigers side who sealed an impressive 4-1 victory over Preston North End last Saturday, it will be intriguing to see how QPR will fare in this particular showdown.

Ahead of the Hoops' meeting with Hull, we have decided to take a look at how Mark Warburton's side could line up in tomorrow's 3pm kick-off.

What's the latest team news at QPR?

Warburton has confirmed that he will assess Ilias Chair and Sam McCallum before making a decision on whether to include this particular duo in his match-day squad.

Both players missed the club's midweek League Cup victory over Leyton Orient due to illness.

Speaking to West London Sport, the QPR boss said: "We had a couple of illnesses the other night in Sam and Ilias.

"Sam's getting there, Ilias is getting there.

"We'll see how they are.

"They've had illness and we'll see how that's affected them from a strength perspective.

"I'll see how they are today and we'll know from then."

Meanwhile, Luke Amos and Sam Field are both set to miss this fixture due to their respective injury issues.

Which QPR players will definitely start against Hull?

Having started 42 league games for the club during the previous campaign, goalkeeper Seny Dieng will be looking to claim his first clean-sheet of the new term tomorrow.

Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes are both set to feature against the Tigers after forming a fruitful partnership up-front earlier this year.

Centre-back Dickie is also in line to make another appearance for QPR after scoring in consecutive games.

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

What decisions does Mark Warburton need to make?

Warburton may need to make a call in regards to whether to give Andre Dozzell the chance to impress after the midfielder showed glimpses of promise during his appearance against Orient earlier this week.

Providing that Chair is fit enough to play, he could potentially be in contention for a starting role if his performances during the previous campaign are anything to go by.

As well as providing his team-mates with four assists, the attacking midfielder managed to score eight goals in 45 Championship appearances.

Predicted XI vs Hull

Dieng; Dickie, de Wijs, Barbet; Odubajo, Johansen, Dozzell, Wallace; Willock; Dykes, Austin (3-4-1-2).

Transfer News LIVE: Van Dijk extends Liverpool stay, Man City ready to pay £127m for Kane

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News