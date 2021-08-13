Man United Transfer News: Midfielder compared to Xavi and Iniesta set for exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United starlet Ethan Galbraith is set to join Doncaster Rovers on loan, BBC Sport reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ethan Galbraith?

The report discloses that the 20-year-old Northern Irishman is set to join the League One side on loan for the rest of the season.

There is a clause in the deal that would allow the player to be recalled to Old Trafford.

Has Galbraith featured for the United first-team?

Galbraith, who is under contract at Manchester United until 2023, has made one first-team appearance for the club. He came on as a late substitute for the last two minutes of the Europa League group stage match against Astana in November 2019.

More recently he featured for United's Under-23 side in a 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Accrington Stanley, where he provided an assist for one of the goals.

This summer, Belfast Live reported that he was involved in Manchester United's first-team training camp, and featured in the pre-season friendly against Derby.

Which Barcelona legends has Galbraith been compared to?

Galbraith, who has two caps for Northern Ireland, was compared to Barcelona icons Andres Iniesta and Xavi by his national team boss Roy Barraclough last year.

"Not to put too much pressure on his shoulders, but he’s our little [Andres] Iniesta or Xavi, someone who can get on the ball and manipulate the ball and find positive passes.

"Over the coming years, he will give us a different flavour to the squad," he said in November as quoted by the official Manchester United website.

That is very high praise from an international manager. Judging by Barraclough's comments, Galbraith could be a Northern Ireland mainstay for years to come once he is playing regular first-team football.

Does Galbraith have a chance of making it at Man Utd?

It is probably too early to tell if the starlet will make it at Manchester United. A lot could depend on how he performs on loan. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the United staff receive glowing reviews of Galbraith's progress at Doncaster, it could make it more likely that he is involved in the first-team when he returns to the club.

But it should be considered a positive sign that United have included an option to recall Galbraith early - although that would only likely happen during an injury crisis.

At the moment, Galbraith might struggle to get into the United first-team squad. He is a central midfielder, and Transfermarkt shows that the Old Trafford side have numerous options that can currently play in that position.

In the future that number may come down, and that could provide Galbraith with an opportunity for first-team football at Manchester United.

