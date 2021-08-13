Watford predicted starting XI vs Aston Villa after team news emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford will be looking to make the perfect start to their return to the Premier League tomorrow when they face Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets sealed their place in the top-flight earlier this year by embarking on a remarkable run of form in the Championship under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz which culminated in a second-place finish in the league standings.

With the Spaniard looking to lead the Hornets to a relative amount of success this season, it will be fascinating to see how his team will fare against Villa.

Ahead of Watford's clash with the Lions, we have decided to take a look at how Munoz's side could line up in tomorrow's 3pm kick-off.

What's the latest team news at Watford?

Watford are set to be without several players for this particular showdown.

As confirmed by the club's website yesterday, Joao Pedro, Joshua King and Nathaniel Chalobah will all be forced to watch on from the sidelines this weekend.

Pedro is currently suffering with a knee injury whilst King will be forced to wait to make his competitive debut for the club due to a minor groin problem.

Meanwhile, Chalobah is unavailable for the club's meeting with Villa due to illness.

Adam Masina and Domingos Quina could both be included in Munoz's match-day squad after returning to full training earlier this week after missing the club's recent pre-season defeat to Crystal Palace.

Which Watford players will definitely start against Aston Villa?

Having started 23 of the final 24 league games of the 2020/21 campaign, goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann is set to feature against Villa.

With 214 Premier League appearances under his belt, Tom Cleverley will be looking to use his wealth of experience at this level to his advantage on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ismaila Sarr is likely to provide an attacking threat for the Hornets after being directly involved in 23 goals last season.

What decisions does Xisco Munoz need to make?

Having opted to make a plethora of signings this summer, Munoz will need to decide whether to hand certain individuals their debuts in this particular fixture.

With Masina facing a race to be fully fit, Danny Rose could be given the chance to impress against Villa.

Cucho Hernandez may lead the line for Watford after featuring regularly in pre-season for his side whilst the likes of Imran Louza, Emmanuel Dennis and veteran Troy Deeney will also be pushing for a place in Munoz's side.

Predicted XI vs Aston Villa

Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Rose; Cleverley, Louza, Etebo; Sarr, Hernandez, Sema (4-3-3).

