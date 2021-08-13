Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League season kicked off on Friday evening as Brentford hosted Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford went into the game having been promoted from the Championship via the playoffs in 2020/21.

They hadn't been in England's top flight since 1947.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were looking to get off to a good start to their campaign with aims of re-establishing themselves in the Premier League top four once again.

But it was The Bees who got off to a dream start as they scored the opener after just 22 minutes.

Thomas Frank's side were the better team to start the game and they got their reward when Canos hit the back of the net.

The Spanish winger cut inside and unleashed a lovely strike which fizzed past Bernd Leno and into the net.

It was a lovely goal and one that sparked scenes of pure jubilation inside the Brentford Community Stadium.

Listen to the noise in that stadium! Every Brentford fan that witnessed the goal went mental and they had every right to do so.

That was their first in England's top flight for 74 years.

Brentford continued to show their dominance and should have been 2-0 up at the break.

Bryan Mbeumo had a glorious chance to double his side's advantage but his shot from close range went wide when he really should have scored.

Brentford went into the half-time break with the lead and it was one they thoroughly deserved.

